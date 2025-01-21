“the better I am, the more the club gets from me.” Arsenal Women’s Willamson advocates player health

It is essential to prioritize your health, and this was evident from Lia Walti’s case last November. Walti was at her best, having a bright start to the season and impressing in Arsenal Women’s engine room. Alongside Kim Little, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Frida Maanum, Walti helped Arsenal boast one of the most balanced midfields under Renee Slegers.

During the November-December international break, after impressing against Juventus, Walti linked up with her Switzerland national team. However, she felt something was off and decided to consult the medical department. She discovered she had an abscess. Reading her account of the discovery, you can’t help but feel it was just luck that she found out about her “issue.” What if she had ignored the minor signs?

Walti is now back with the team after being sidelined in December. But anyone could be in her position, and that’s obvious from Leah Williamson’s latest advice.

Speaking of her newfound enlightenment, the England Lionesses captain, who was a standout (and POTM) as Arsenal Women opened the year with a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, hinted that a player needs to take care of themselves first—their health comes first. If they’re healthy, they can deliver.

“There would’ve been a time where I prioritized the badge, saying that instead of being ill, you need to do it for the club. Now, it’s the mentality of the better I am, the more the club gets from me, instead of bleeding myself dry trying to be the hero,” said Leah, on the BBC, about her current fitness and mentality.

With the Renee Slegers era just beginning, we hope this is a reign where the game grows. We hope the girls are wiser, knowing they don’t just have to do it for the club—they should also take some time out when needed.

Renee’s technical bench has already shown they are not ready to risk players. Kim Little could have played in some games in December but was rested because she wasn’t 100%. Amanda Ilestedt and Victoria Pelova have been in full training for a while but are still not being risked. In the end, a player’s health matters more than the team.

The same in our lives and the same for players don’t you think?

Michelle M

