The BIG Arsenal Debate – Should we sign Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo?

In the 2022–23 season, Arsenal returned to challenging for the PL title. For 248 days, they were at the top of the league standings but, unfortunately, didn’t manage to win the league due to not being attentive in the season’s final weeks.
The season ended with many Gooners frustrated. However, there was hope that come this summer, Arteta and Edu would do the necessary, to invest in the transfer market to make Arsenal well-equipped to sustain the PL charge next season.
There are many signings Arsenal are tipped to make this summer, and of these signings, Andy Cole has highlighted the most important one that could guarantee Arsenal a shot at the PL title.Cole says if Arsenal manages to sign one of Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo, though he favours a swoop for Caicedo, the swoop will be strong enough to take Arsenal to the next level.
“If Arsenal brought in one of them, then that would definitely improve them enough to challenge next season, “Old Trafford hero Cole told Punters.Pub.
“I’m not sure what the price tag is on both of them. But I think Moises Caicedo is a fantastic player; I really do.
“He bosses games for Brighton, who played some real good stuff this season. If he’s £80m, I’m not quite sure why Declan Rice should be £100m.
“In the end, it comes down to who Mikel Arteta thinks is going to make Arsenal better, whether or not he thinks that they could bring Arsenal closer to winning the Premier League. We’ll have to wait and see.”
There was hopes that Arsenal could sign the two in a double midfield deal. But if they fail to do so, does getting one of them still take Arsenal closer to winning the league?
If you were to choose one of them to join, would you pick Caicedo over Rice?
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think Caciedo is a better player. He is less versatile in my opinion but a better CDM. I think they are both way over priced but rice could wait until next season. We need a back up or reserve CDM for partey. I think we struggled alot without him at times or when his form dipped.
We have alot of players who can fill that box to box roll which I feel should be ESR as he has played there in the past and is very good attacking as we know. Against teams where we need to be a bit more Conservative like city we play partey and Caciedo. Rice is good but not 100m good especially on the last year of his contract. This is crazy 🤪
Both are overly overpriced, so we should let Arteta decide who suits better in his style of play, Because football team is not formed by collecting best 11 in the market but it most be based on bringing together 11 players who can play the best football.
I preferred Caicedo but multiple news outlets yesterday reported we have now pulled out of the possibility of signing him (and he is Chelsea bound) to concentrate on getting Rice.
Yes. Romano said Arsenal focused on Rice/ Havertz only and Chelsea are the front-runners in Caicedo’s bid war, so it’d be useless to select Caicedo
I also feel Caicedo is a bit overhyped. Bissouma used to enjoy similar spotlight, before languishing at Spurs
Aside from that, there are too many DMs available in the summer, such as Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie, Romeo Lavia, Marc Roca, Martin Zubimendi and many others
Brighton fan here is peace.
Bissouma went missing in a spurs side that generally underperformed due to years of poor coaching and mismanagement. He had a clear remit at Brighton and excelled at it, as has Cacaido. Arteta has evolved into a top coach and Cacaido would be moving into a team already playing good football and with a clear identity. Therefore, the circumstances for Cacaido vs Bissouma are complete different.
As much as it’ll pain me to see Cacaido go, you’ll get a top, top player. Everyone is talking about him as a CDM but he’s also great at striding out with the ball with athletic runs when the opportunity presents itself and has a good passing range too. He’s only got one of the best engines in the league; comes from growing up playing at ridiculous altitude I guess!
Gai,
I would take Rice ahead of Canceido though I am a fan of Canceido energetic display. Rice technical abilities is more he is an elite box to box midfielder but more of DM he is like Becca Sageo Bousket in his prime. Epl topsides wouldn’t be going for Rice if he isn’t good. I kind of feel Canceido may not shine in a big team like Bissuoma.
I don’t think Rice plays as good as the prime version of Busquets did in tight spaces, but I believe Rice is better in aerial duels and covers more grounds
Apparently, Pochettino would need Caicedo to play rough and do the dirty work in midfield. I think Arteta also needs Caicedo for that purpose
I think Rice is probably the best defensive midfielder in the world right now and he’s still only 24 and can get even better. In my opinion he is the future Captain of England. We need to go all out to get him.
Why do you think that he’s the best in the world? What has he done? I didn’t follow whu that closely last season, but it seemed like he went missing for a decent chunk of it (along with most of his teammates tbf).
I don’t think he’s as good as rodri, as an easy example – at least I’ve not seen anything to suggest he is. If we could get them (which we can’t now), I’d take either tchouameni or camavinga over rice, and I think Casemiro is a better player, currently. Caicedo might also be better – we’ll find that out next season, I expect.
See this is the thing – rice is good, but this kind of hyperbole (from pundits, mostly) is why whu are asking for so much money.
Caicedo all day everyday!!!
COYG
I prefer Caicedo he is versatile and his price is cheaper than Rice.
Rice gets my vote he is currently one of the best midfielders in the world,ticks every box.
Caicedo who apparently was the second dirtiest player in the league last year and the way he injured Martinelli then did a crafty hand shake with a team mate afterwards shows that may well be true is no Declan Rice its a no brainer.
Would be happy with either one but it seems we have decided on Rice. I’m happy we are starting this transfer window early and concentrating on important positions 1st. New dm and havertz to replace a departing xhaka.
Give us some flexibility in midfield. Go 2 DM 1 AM in tight matches or our usual 1 DM 2 CM.