The BIG Arsenal Debate – Should we sign Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo?

In the 2022–23 season, Arsenal returned to challenging for the PL title. For 248 days, they were at the top of the league standings but, unfortunately, didn’t manage to win the league due to not being attentive in the season’s final weeks.

The season ended with many Gooners frustrated. However, there was hope that come this summer, Arteta and Edu would do the necessary, to invest in the transfer market to make Arsenal well-equipped to sustain the PL charge next season.

There are many signings Arsenal are tipped to make this summer, and of these signings, Andy Cole has highlighted the most important one that could guarantee Arsenal a shot at the PL title.Cole says if Arsenal manages to sign one of Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo, though he favours a swoop for Caicedo, the swoop will be strong enough to take Arsenal to the next level.

“If Arsenal brought in one of them, then that would definitely improve them enough to challenge next season, “Old Trafford hero Cole told Punters.Pub.

“I’m not sure what the price tag is on both of them. But I think Moises Caicedo is a fantastic player; I really do.

“He bosses games for Brighton, who played some real good stuff this season. If he’s £80m, I’m not quite sure why Declan Rice should be £100m.

“In the end, it comes down to who Mikel Arteta thinks is going to make Arsenal better, whether or not he thinks that they could bring Arsenal closer to winning the Premier League. We’ll have to wait and see.”

There was hopes that Arsenal could sign the two in a double midfield deal. But if they fail to do so, does getting one of them still take Arsenal closer to winning the league?

If you were to choose one of them to join, would you pick Caicedo over Rice?

