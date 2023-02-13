The big Arsenal Debate: What will Arteta do with Folarin Balogun in the summer?

If we were linked with a 21 year old who was Ligue 1 top scorer we would be have Gooners checking out his highlights on YouTube while pretending they watch him play every week.

A youngster who’s scored more goals this season then Mbappe, Messi and Neymar would be valued as silly money.

The striker in question is our own player, Folarin Balogun.

He’s using the loan system for what it was intended for, a chance to experience first team football and prove a point to his employers.

While we ourselves have been guilty of using the loan market as a way to get talent off the wage bill, it’s also been long been club policy to send players away on short term deals as part of their development.

Like Patino at Blackpool and Trusty at Birmingham, the idea is for them to learn their trade elsewhere and then compete for a place in our squad long term.

French journalist Julien Laurens thinks his form for Reims could be a headache for the Gunners. Yet for me it’s a win-win situation.

As a teenager Balogun was already considering not extending his contract due to a fear of lack of opportunities. That’s how confident he was then, so he’s unlikely to be content with a place on the bench after starting weekly in France.

Jesus and Nketiah are not proven natural goal scorers so there is room for someone who can score 15-20 times each campaign.

When Jesus got injured at the World Cup there was already talk of Arsenal needing another attacking option. So Balogun’s return to North London would be treated as a new signing at the Emirates.

Sports writers Laurens stresses he’s more than just a goal poacher, his hold up and link up player being also impressive.

That’s crucial, given what Arteta asks out of anyone who leads his forward line.

When I debated about Eddie Nketiah being good enough for us, some would argue that a loan at Leeds and substitute appearances in the Prem didn’t count as ‘opportunities’.

It sums up current society that an ‘opportunity’ only counts as such if it completely suits you .

I think in top level sport, you must make the most of every chance you get because you don’t know when the next will come.

You treat every second like it’s the most important time you have.

If you only have 5 minutes to make an impact, make that the best 5 minutes you have.

Maximise the time you have to create as many memories as possible.

That’s what Balogun has done in the North East of France.

Joining a midtable French side wouldn’t have been his first choice, yet he has made the opportunity work for him, he’s made such an impact it’s impossible to ignore, he’s got himself noticed by the whole of Europe.

He’s took an opportunity and seized it.

You need to have talent to graduate from our academy so his skill is not in question.

What separates those who make it and those who don’t is having the mentality. Balogun Is showing he has that character.

The loan was set up for him to learn his craft and get first team football, with the end goal him competing for a place in our squad.

That won’t now change.

If he wants promises (and no player should expect guarantees) then our worst case scenario is we can demand a huge sum of money.

Top scorer at one the World’s best Leagues would demand a serious fee.

What would you do regarding Balogun.

Keep or Sell?

Dan Smith

