The big Arsenal disappointment for me is Arsenal not taking advantage of Man City’s downfall

It’s so sad that we are faltering now when our biggest rival is seemingly out of the picture.

Our biggest rival in the last two campaigns are currently on a horrendous run of form. Man City’s recent loss in the Manchester derby was perhaps the one that would’ve hurt the most in recent weeks due to how hard they threw the game away. Two goals conceded in the final two minutes of stoppage time ensured they could not see out the one nil lead they took in the first half. That loss was their eight in the last eleven matches, which they followed up with defeat away at Villa, to make it 9 out of 12, with only one win to their name in that run and that has seen them lose ground on both the UCL and Premier League summits.

This very long downfall, being long due, has left me as a gooner, pretty disheartened. Man City in the two previous seasons where we chased the title was a very big rival to us. Not only were they better overall, they were ruthlessly efficient with more experience and title winning know-how. I see a lot of comments about Arne Slot working wonders at Liverpool, but believe me, it would’ve been a different story if that old version of City was firing this season.

The previous version of the Citizens are the only reason we haven’t won the title in the last two seasons, and we might view it as being unlucky that when they’re seemingly getting out of the picture, we ourselves are faltering as well. It’s a really hard pill to swallow considering the heartbreak we went through at their hands recently. We should be making the most of this opportunity and we simply failed to do so.

And the consequences of it is us now facing the prospect of a newcomer like Arne Slot or Enzo Maresca winning the League before Arteta!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

