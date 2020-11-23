‘The big fee brings pressure and he’s not dealing with it right now.’ Ferdinand has his say of Pepe’s struggles

Rio Ferdinand has slammed Nicolas Pepe after the Ivorian was sent off in Arsenal’s game against Leeds United last weekend.

The winger had been out of the team for a long time and he complained about not playing enough during the international break.

Mikel Arteta decided to hand him a chance to show what he can do against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Arsenal didn’t create much in the first half and when they should have probably won the game in the second 45, Pepe headbutted Ezgjan Alioski and was sent off.

He said that he doesn’t understand why Pepe would ask for a chance to play during the international break and when he is handed one, he does something that stupid and lets his teammates down in the process.

Ferdinand added that he watched Pepe at Lille and he wants the winger to succeed at the Emirates too.

He told the FIVE YouTube channel: ‘All you Arsenal fans who are always there and are quick to shout and laugh and smile and celebrate.

‘Listen, it’s good, that’s what football is about. Your emotions can go crazy, I’ve been there and done it. “Ole’s at the wheel”, that kind of stuff.

‘But you guys are struggling again, you can’t get over the line again.

‘Nicolas Pepe let you down, I don’t understand it. You’re a player who said before the international break that he wants to get back into the team, that he needs his chance and he’s not happy.

‘You get given your opportunity and you do something so ridiculously stupid and get sent off. It doesn’t make sense. You let your team-mates down and yourself down.

‘I want to see Pepe do well. I saw him at Lille, beautiful footballer with skills. He needs to do it at Arsenal.

‘The big fee brings pressure and he’s not dealing with it right now.’