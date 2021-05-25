The big questions Arsenal need to address this summer – No excuses this time

An eventful summer is coming up for Arsenal. by Konstantin Mitov

Welcome lovely Arsenal people, the season is finally officially over, and we’ve missed out on European football for the first time in 25 years, but honestly, it’s a blessing in disguise. Hardly anyone is genuinely “excited” about third tier European football. Next season, the Premier League is the big tournament, and there won’t be any excuses if we’re down and out of contention by Christmas.

“The biggest summer” for Arsenal is a term thrown around lightly, but it’s not really in Kroenke’s style of management to just go and spend 100+ million like we need to. We first need to sort out the departures, see what we can make from the sales and then hope they add something from their own pocket on top.

Two players that have already confirmed their departures are Ceballos and Luiz. Dani is nowhere near good enough for Arsenal and Luiz at 34 with a mistake in him waiting to happen aren’t the future of Arsenal. Do we add a new CB? Do we trust Saliba? I have a feeling we won’t give the Frenchman the chance he deserves again, but I also think there is a bigger need to buy elsewhere.

It will be a crime not to sign a CM. I have a feeling we will try to keep Xhaka, who is a player I’d have on the top of my transfer list. Thomas Partey had a few games where he really dominated the midfield. If we add another solid player, who can move the ball forward at pace and has the quality to pick out runners, we’re up for something.

Ironically, it’s our attack that has really let us down because our defensive record alone ranks us in the top 4. Eddie will most likely be moved on. Laca enters the final year of his deal and I suspect if a good deal comes, we might be looking to cash in. In my opinion Lacazette worked better in the 4-2-3-1 formation, which is the one I think we’ll try to use.

The real problem is we gave Auba a ridiculous deal, but his link up play isn’t good and will hardly improve at his age. A dynamic young striker, with good ball control and decent finishing is a must. That said, we need more goals from midfield as well. Pepe has been really good in that regard, especially considering how many minutes Willian took in his place, as well as playing ESR as a winger too.

Goals from midfield came from Willock at Newcastle. I thought the boy really missed his chance at Arsenal, but now there are 2 general opinions for him. Sell him to reinvest in the squad or try to replicate his form here. The problem with the second thesis is that Arteta really doesn’t like giving players freedom and he’ll hardly be allowed the same role he has under Steve Bruce.

It’s really difficult to guess this one, as we don’t know whether we’ll sign Odegaard. What I don’t want for sure is another loan deal. If we can get him for a decent price and we really want him fine, if not, let’s build a squad with players who are committed to the club and can carry us for more than one season.

We also need to sign a goalkeeper, either Ryan or a new backup. Then there’s having a backup for Tierney and what we do at RB? Cal Chambers has been decent, Bellerin might leave, and I don’t have a clue what happened to Cedric, and if we aren’t playing him, why did we give him a 4-year deal?

Lots of questions for the summer in the direction of Mikel, Edu, The Kroenkes and Vinai. It will be eventful for sure.

Konstantin