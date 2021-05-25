The big questions Arsenal need to address this summer – No excuses this time

An eventful summer is coming up for Arsenal. by Konstantin Mitov
Welcome lovely Arsenal people, the season is finally officially over, and we’ve missed out on European football for the first time in 25 years, but honestly, it’s a blessing in disguise. Hardly anyone is genuinely “excited” about third tier European football. Next season, the Premier League is the big tournament, and there won’t be any excuses if we’re down and out of contention by Christmas.
“The biggest summer” for Arsenal is a term thrown around lightly, but it’s not really in Kroenke’s style of management to just go and spend 100+ million like we need to. We first need to sort out the departures, see what we can make from the sales and then hope they add something from their own pocket on top.
Two players that have already confirmed their departures are Ceballos and Luiz. Dani is nowhere near good enough for Arsenal and Luiz at 34 with a mistake in him waiting to happen aren’t the future of Arsenal. Do we add a new CB? Do we trust Saliba? I have a feeling we won’t give the Frenchman the chance he deserves again, but I also think there is a bigger need to buy elsewhere.
It will be a crime not to sign a CM. I have a feeling we will try to keep Xhaka, who is a player I’d have on the top of my transfer list. Thomas Partey had a few games where he really dominated the midfield. If we add another solid player, who can move the ball forward at pace and has the quality to pick out runners, we’re up for something.
Ironically, it’s our attack that has really let us down because our defensive record alone ranks us in the top 4. Eddie will most likely be moved on. Laca enters the final year of his deal and I suspect if a good deal comes, we might be looking to cash in. In my opinion Lacazette worked better in the 4-2-3-1 formation, which is the one I think we’ll try to use.
The real problem is we gave Auba a ridiculous deal, but his link up play isn’t good and will hardly improve at his age. A dynamic young striker, with good ball control and decent finishing is a must. That said, we need more goals from midfield as well. Pepe has been really good in that regard, especially considering how many minutes Willian took in his place, as well as playing ESR as a winger too.
Goals from midfield came from Willock at Newcastle. I thought the boy really missed his chance at Arsenal, but now there are 2 general opinions for him. Sell him to reinvest in the squad or try to replicate his form here. The problem with the second thesis is that Arteta really doesn’t like giving players freedom and he’ll hardly be allowed the same role he has under Steve Bruce.
It’s really difficult to guess this one, as we don’t know whether we’ll sign Odegaard. What I don’t want for sure is another loan deal. If we can get him for a decent price and we really want him fine, if not, let’s build a squad with players who are committed to the club and can carry us for more than one season.
We also need to sign a goalkeeper, either Ryan or a new backup. Then there’s having a backup for Tierney and what we do at RB? Cal Chambers has been decent, Bellerin might leave, and I don’t have a clue what happened to Cedric, and if we aren’t playing him, why did we give him a 4-year deal?
Lots of questions for the summer in the direction of Mikel, Edu, The Kroenkes and Vinai. It will be eventful for sure.
Konstantin
How the management handle this summer will determine how long success will return to this club.
Just like you mentioned why will u hand a 4yrs deal to soares and still doesnt play, its baffling
He played 22 games this season..
I want to see Saliba, Willock play. Also want to see Martinelli and ESR play more regularly
The transfer priority should be a new CF, a new LB and a new GK, or promote some youngsters to fill in those positions. About the primary target, we should end up in top six
Hi GAI, We have 4 strikers. that is enough. we should rather integrate Balogun into the first team and sell Nketiah with an option to buy back.
As for the LB, we can rotate Tierney and AMN.
For the GK, we should make Ryan signing a permanent one.
Our focus should be getting Odegaard on a permanent move. and Agent Pepe doing his best to bring in Bissouma to the Emirates
Out:
Bellerin
David Luiz
Ceballos
Nketiah
Guendouzi
Torrera
In
Bissouma
Odegaard or Fekir
Goal Keeper: Leno, Ryan.
Central Defence
Mavropanus
Saliba
Gabriel
Holding
Mari
Right back
Chambers
Cedric
Left back
Tierney
AMN/Cedric
Central midfield
Xhaka(never play him at left back again)
Partey
Willock
Elneny
Bissouma
AMN
Attacking midfield
Saka
Smith rowe
Odegaard
Reis Nelson
Willian
Pepe
Strikers
Martinelli
Aubameyang
Lacazette
Balogun
We have the squad. We just need a manager who knows what he is doing.
Hi @Skills1000 , I’m not sure whether Balogun can do better than Lacazette or not, so I prefer to gamble on a taller CF
About LB, Maitland-Niles can’t dribble along the left touchline like Tierney, because his dominant foot is the right one. So we’ll need a new specialist LB or promote Joel Lopez
Good article. For me the priorities are a partner for Partey who is more mobile than Xhaka. A CM to add some goals and assists as well as comeptition for ESR. A quality back-up for Thierney who will miss many games. And a quality starting rightback.
If Laca leaves replace him. Don’t bring back Ceballos at all and don’t bring back Odegaard on loan.
Give a real chance to Bellagun and Saliba and unless you can get £30 million plus for Wilock work him back into the squad.
Azeez could easily partner Partey but MA is blocking that avenue of development for some reason. Willock can also partner him but he gets no freedom from the coach.
So we don’t need to buy a Xhaka replacement at all, we just need a manager to stop playing Xhaka 24/7 and see what’s right in front of him.
Cedric is a good back up for both LB and RB, for some reason he’s been ousted by MA so we actually just need a solid starting RB.
Willock? Sell him. People pretend like he struggled under Arteta a lot or because of Arteta’s tactics but choose to ignore the fact that he got game time under Emery and the early days of Arteta yet he couldn’t keep his spot.
He’s a great player for Newcastle don’t mean he’s what we need. We need better.
Xhaka? Selling him would be madness, we need an upgrade on him not throwing him away. I don’t know about you but if we can get a better Deep lying playmaker and still keep Xhaka, it would mean huge and quality squad depth. People pretend like DL playmakers are meant to be scorers and making assists but fail to recognize the fact that they’re vthe closest to the defense and midfield and they’re actually meant to control games from deep while moving it to the attacking or creative midfielders.
You see Arsenal fans suffer from the same thing Chelsea fans suffer from, lack of acknowledgement.
Jorginho is Chelsea’s Xhaka, last season I was defending Jorginho when my I see my Chelsea friends attacking him. You’d think managers like Pep(Wanting him first), Sarri, Conte, Lampard were all stupid for sticking with Jorginho when Chelsea fans were constantly abusing his lack of assists and termed him sideways passer merchant.
Xhaka was in the same situation with every of our managers. You’d think these managers were fools because fans outside think these players offer nothing.
Not till this season I noticed it’s mostly a big thing when you’re the EPL. You see the number 1 DLP Thiago and how he got dragged and mocked on social Media with just his ability for the simple yet important passes? All the Thiago Give it to me I give it back comments, all the Thiago one touch and those comical comments? Shows most fans knows nothing about football roles actually.
Last time that I checked for the best active DLPs was a year ago, and the top ten? Xhaka and Jorginho are top ten DLPs in the world, Thiago was number 1 on the list, Henderson number 2 or 3 I think. I don’t recall.
These guys are undervalued and underappreciated by fanbase because they don’t rack up figures and they’re known for having to control the midfield, they get those passes a lot so armchair fans label them sideways passers.
You see it’s the same reason CIES or what that association is have Xhaka in their EPL team of this concluded season. Most disrespected player. Definitely had his brainfart moments, but there’s no way I’d let him go if we ain’t gonna be replacing him with a much more better DLP.
Personally? I’d prefer getting better and keeping him, he’s valuable to our gameplay
Oi Konstantin, no word about ESR, Balogun or Marinelli?
With no European football I expect we will see more outgoings than incoming. Which is okay with me as I’d rather see 2 or 3 quality starters rather than 5 or 6 squad players.
It all depends on who leaves but my hope is we 1) spend about £100m (at least 75% of that coming from sales) on two midfielders and a new RB; 2) see Saka/ESR like progression from at least two of Martinelli, Saliba, Willock and Azeez 3) fill depth positions with players out of contract (Ryan, Betrand etc) 4) see intelligent Willock-like loans so the likes of Nketiah and Nelson, if retained, don’t waste away
Btw anyone know how I can order for Arsenal’s limited edition Jacket? The Black sweatshirt that was released late this season with that black jersey.
It’s not on Arsenaldirect and I can’t seem to find it.
I want that black jacket
A lot of nonsense being said about Arsenal. We are 8th for a second season in a row but have sorted out our defensive problems ( 39 goals in 38 games) and are five points better off than at the end of the previous season.
It’s obvious we need a new right back, new left back, a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder who can pass between the lines.
Pepe is better, now he’s upped his work rate we can see the obvious talent and Saka and ESR are outstanding. Need to give Bologun some game time. Odegaard was ok but too often was short passing sideways so don’t want him back.
We now need to move on players to fund the purchase of players we need who are not likely to play enough to keep them happy.
Out
Willian
Maitland-Niles
Bellerin
David Luiz
Ceballos
Nketiah
Guendouzi
Mavropanos
Willock
Torreira
In
Buendia
Bissouma
Doig
Royal
Saliba (back from loan)
P E-A needs to start scoring or be benched for Martinelli who offers more in almost every way that matters.