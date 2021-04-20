The Big Teams already play each other in UCL and Europa League? Why change it?

What on earth is going on in this world!
First, we are struck with a devastating pandemic that has destroyed businesses and caused nothing but loss and grief for families, and now we have to deal with this utterly disgusting proposal for a European Breakaway League.
I am sorry but don’t these so-called BIG teams not get the chance to play each other when and if they qualify for the Champions League and Europa Leagues? Are Real Madrid and Chelsea not drawn against each other in the semi-finals this year? Did Real Madrid not just play Liverpool in the Champions League this season?
The answer to all of the above is YES, so why do they need a breakaway league to play the fixtures that they already can in the European competitions over a season? The difference is they have EARNED the right to play those games.
Arsenal have a big history and have been through so many ups and downs throughout the years and when we were great we were amazing, when we were poor we were diabolical and unacceptable, but the FANS and certain players have STOOD BY and lived through the ups and downs and still supported through thick and thin.
Yet now enough is enough.
The worst thing of all is how willing these proposed top six teams in England and three over Spain and Italy will be to give up all of the passion, fight, history, dedication and soul that these clubs and players have built up over the years, just for the sake of £3.5b pounds and to get their names out there alongside the biggest teams in Europe over the years.
Shocking and disappointed does not even cut it, but I guess we can expect nothing less from money grabbing, selfish human beings.
All we can hope is that this league is written off quicker than it has been proposed!
Shenel Osman
Money.
Apparently all founding teams are given 350m just for participating. This is 4 times what CL winner gets.
If they can promise that just for participating, how much of the profits does UEFA wiesel for themselves in CL?
Regardless of what is said and written by representatives of the”dirty dozen” in terms of being good for football and fans, the motivation for their proposals is purely financial.Basically they see the new Super League as a means of gaining a huge windfall with which to reduce /clear their huge debts which have been built up over the years as a consequence of incompetent Management.I suspect Real Madrid and Barcelona are the prime movers in the quest for quick money to avoid the prospect of them having to scrimp and save for years like the vast majority of smaller Clubs are obliged to do.Fans should not be influenced or misled by any rhetoric which spills out from the voices of these unscrupulous individuals who could not care a dam about grass roots football where every great player kicked his first ball.They are an utter disgrace to our sport which they of regard purely as a business.
People criticizing the super league are all big fat hypocrits. The PL has been awash with ludicrous amounts of money for decades but no one complains about it. Huge luxurious stadiums have been built but the fans don’t complain. Players are paid grotesque salaries but no one cares. During lock down Arsenal players had to be literally threatened to take a miserly 7% cut most of which they got back because they won the FA Cup and made the EL but no one cares.
Games are hardly ever free to air now but no one complains. Arsenal fans pay the highest ticket prices in the land yet there is a 50,000 waiting list for season tickets. Fans complain about the offside laws,VAR, midday football clubs having 3 new kits a year but quickly got used to it. The world cup was bought by Qatar by bribing officials but no one cares. The Nations cup is just to make money but no one cares. The EL is just an artificial comp for loser teams but no one complains. The Carabao and FA Cups feature the same elite teams in the last 4 every season. No one complains.
The Premier League has virtually the same top 8 every season but no one complains. Clubs tour all over the world in pre season but no one complains. The Champions league has the same top 16 every season for the last 20 years but no one complained.
All PL clubs are owned by billionaires mostly overseas owners but no one