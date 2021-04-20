The Big Teams already play each other in UCL and Europa League? Why change it?

What on earth is going on in this world!

First, we are struck with a devastating pandemic that has destroyed businesses and caused nothing but loss and grief for families, and now we have to deal with this utterly disgusting proposal for a European Breakaway League.

I am sorry but don’t these so-called BIG teams not get the chance to play each other when and if they qualify for the Champions League and Europa Leagues? Are Real Madrid and Chelsea not drawn against each other in the semi-finals this year? Did Real Madrid not just play Liverpool in the Champions League this season?

The answer to all of the above is YES, so why do they need a breakaway league to play the fixtures that they already can in the European competitions over a season? The difference is they have EARNED the right to play those games.

Arsenal have a big history and have been through so many ups and downs throughout the years and when we were great we were amazing, when we were poor we were diabolical and unacceptable, but the FANS and certain players have STOOD BY and lived through the ups and downs and still supported through thick and thin.

Yet now enough is enough.

The worst thing of all is how willing these proposed top six teams in England and three over Spain and Italy will be to give up all of the passion, fight, history, dedication and soul that these clubs and players have built up over the years, just for the sake of £3.5b pounds and to get their names out there alongside the biggest teams in Europe over the years.

Shocking and disappointed does not even cut it, but I guess we can expect nothing less from money grabbing, selfish human beings.

All we can hope is that this league is written off quicker than it has been proposed!

Shenel Osman