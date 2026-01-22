‘The bigger the game is’ Arteta praises impressive Arsenal man

Gabriel Jesus delivered an outstanding performance as Arsenal claimed a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with the forward scoring twice and earning praise from Mikel Arteta. The Brazilian’s display came at an important moment in his return to the side and underlined his value to the team.

Jesus impact after injury setback

Jesus has been eager to secure a starting role since rejoining the squad following a lengthy injury absence. He has been one of Arsenal’s most influential players over the past few seasons, but persistent fitness issues have disrupted his momentum. During his last spell on the sidelines, he spent close to a year out of action, which prompted the club to strengthen its attacking options by signing Viktor Gyokeres.

With the Swede struggling to make an impact, the door has opened for Jesus to re-establish himself as the club’s leading striker. Recognising the opportunity, Arteta handed him a starting role against Inter Milan, and the decision was fully justified as Jesus struck twice in a composed and assured performance. His movement, work rate and clinical finishing gave Arsenal a cutting edge in a demanding away fixture.

Arteta’s reaction and future prospects

The performance reflected exactly what Arteta expects from his central attacker, particularly in high-pressure European matches. Jesus not only contributed goals but also led the line with intelligence and intensity, qualities that have defined his best periods at the club. Speaking after the match via the Metro, Arteta highlighted the forward’s suitability for the biggest occasions.

He said, ‘The bigger the game is, the more comfortable he plays.

‘I’m so happy for him and he deserves the man-of-the-match award, not only for the goals but for all the work that he’s done.

‘Not many players win here at the San Siro!’

Such words underline the manager’s confidence in Jesus. If he can maintain his fitness and form, his performance against Inter Milan may prove pivotal in shaping Arsenal’s attacking hierarchy for the remainder of the season.