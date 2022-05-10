‘The biggest one’ – Ramsdale excited ahead of crunch North London Derby

Aaron Ramsdale has spoken of his mood ahead of Arsenal’s big clash with Tottenham this week, with a Champions League potentially on the line.

We can cement ourselves into the top four with a win in Thursday’s North London Derby, having already built a four-point gap over Spurs with three matches remaining.

Ramsdale is looking forward to the challenge of the biggest NLD for some years, admitting to a level of nerves also.

“It’s going to be good fun,” Aaron told Sky Sports(via the Standard).

“If you don’t get excited and nervous for this type of game, then I think you’re in the wrong profession.

“The history of this fixture over the years is obviously well known, not just to the two sets of fans, but up and down the country.

“I’d probably say as a new Arsenal player and a new fan of the team, this is the biggest one for a long time with the magnitude of the game and what can come for both teams.”

This could be the game where we seal our return to the Champions League, which shouldn’t be discounted, but the pressure should be even moreso for our rivals.

Is there more pressure on us or on our noisy neighbours this week?

