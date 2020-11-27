‘The biggest problem the club is facing right now’ Aubameyang knows what needs sorting

Arsenal has been inconsistent this season, and their major problem has been scoring goals.

The Gunners came into this season with the hope of fixing their leaky defence and they have sorted that out now. However, they have now encountered a new problem, scoring goals.

Aubameyang scored 22 goals in each of the last two seasons and those returns earned him a new Arsenal deal in the summer.

After signing that deal, his goals seem to have dried up.

For much of last season, he scored the goals for the team, now that he is experiencing a mini-drought, the team is also struggling to find the back of the net.

Aubameyang was speaking about his team’s struggles recently and he admitted that their major problem is a lack of goals.

He adds that he and the team are working hard to overcome the issue, before adding that they have the players that will sort the problem out.

He told Afrique Sport: ‘The biggest problem the club is facing right now is the lack of goals, but the manager and the rest of the players are trying to overcome this problem.

‘Even though the results have not been good recently, we still hope that in the near future everything will be fine and we will surprise the world.

‘We have the players that will take us to the level we want to get to.’