The Blues or Red Devils to win Women’s FA Cup? Who are Arsenal fan’s gunning for? by Michelle

At 14:30 UK today, Chelsea and Manchester United will battle it out at a packed Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final. Chelsea are eyeing a historic third consecutive FA Cup victory – the only other club to have won 3 consecutive FA Cup Final’s is none other than Arsenal Women, back in 2008. The Red Devils will be making their debut in a women’s final.

This exciting match between the Women’s Super League’s current top two teams will be played before a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, and VAR will be in operation.

If Manchester United are to win their first major trophy, they will have to defeat Chelsea – a team they have never beaten before. In fact, Man United have lost 8 out of 9 games against Chelsea, including 2 defeats in the WSL this season.

“We know we can beat Chelsea, but we know how difficult that is,” Manager Marc Skinner said via the BBC.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that if you want to pick a favourite, then Chelsea should be put on that mantle because of the fact they have been here before and done this before.

“But the reality is we have a team of rebels that want to make sure that won’t be the fact.”

Chelsea lost 3-1 to Arsenal in the Continental League Cup final back in March and Barcelona knocked them out of the Champions League semi-finals in April, so the Blues will be determined to get their hands on the trophy this weekend. Manager Emma Hayes is feeling confident, after recent big WSL wins against Everton & Leicester.

“Previous success is not indicative of future success,” said Hayes. “We’re playing an outstanding team who have led the way in the league this year. They’re deserving to be in the cup final.

“Being there in the past gives you the luxury of understanding what it’s like but it’s no advantage whatsoever.

“This year our team has been written off quite easily but we’re always favourites in our eyes. We’re in the best place we’ve been in this season.”

BBC One’s live coverage of the Chelsea vs Manchester United FA Cup final today will be presented by Gabby Logan. The build-up to the match will begin at 13:50 UK.

Who are you gunning for Gooners? I am behind the Red Devils! C’mon Manchester – paint London red on behalf of us Gooners!

COYGW!!

