The Brazil squad selections are good and bad news for Arsenal’s title aspirations

Brazil are one of the first nations to confirm their 26-man squad for the World Cup, with two Gunners selected.

Mikel Arteta might have had hopes that Martinelli and Jesus were going to get a much-needed rest in the next month, based on neither being called up by their country during September’s International break.

Both though fit the criteria of attackers that Tite seems to prefer, versatile forwards who can play any role up front.

Despite his goal drought, Jesus has been a huge part in changing the mentality in the dressing room, often leading by example with his constant energy.

Many pundits and ex-players in his homeland predicted a move to North London would hinder his chances of going to the World Cup, but in fact they have been enhanced.

If given the opportunity, this could be the tournament where Martinelli grabs the attention off the world stage.

Such are the Brazilian team’s options, neither are guaranteed to start in Qatar, so their club manager might see them get some kind of rest.

Where the Spaniard has to find the balance in training is while celebrating the milestone of two of his youngsters, he has to put an arm round the shoulder of his other Gabriel, with the defender not on the plane.

The centre back, having started every League game this season will feel he has contributed just as much as anyone to Arsenal being top of the Prem.

His performance at Chelsea though was not enough to make up for too many individual errors (home to Fulham, high line at Old Trafford, potential handball against Liverpool, conceding a pen in the NLD, kicking out at Leeds).

In knockout football that can be the difference between elimination or not.

Given who he was competing with, I can get his omission and long term it might help the 24-year-olds development.

It means after this weekend he won’t play till Boxing Day.

His boss will be secretly delighted.

Brazil start as favourites to lift the Holy Grail.

An appearance in the Final would give two of our three strikers less than a week to recover for the relaunch of the Prem.

On behalf of everyone at JustArsenal though – good luck to Jesus and Martinelli.

