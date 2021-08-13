The Brentford coach talks about Arsenal game “They are a massive club”

So Brentford are preparing to face Arsenal in their first ever Premier League match, and it will be a massive occasion for the players and the fans, who are finally allowed back into their new ground, the Brentford Community Stadium, which was only used for the first time a year ago and has not ever had the full capacity of around 17,000.

So it is going to be an amazing day I am sure, and Brentford will be keen to carry on their winning form at home, where they haven’t lost since March.

Their coach Thomas Frank has been talking on their official website about tomights game, and he said: “There are two simple targets for me. One is to win the next game which is on Friday against Arsenal. Two is to finish as high as possible. We want to be positive minded and attacking for as many minutes as possible in the Premier League. That is our aim.

“They are a massive club. They are one of the biggest clubs in England and in Europe. They are going through a transition; they want to be a top four club again. They have done the right thing in appointing a very promising manager in Mikel Arteta. They are trying to build a new team and a new culture; that takes time. Every manager and team needs to win games but I am convinced that they can create something exciting and new in the future.

“We need the fans. I expect two things from Friday night; my players will run themselves into the ground and the fans will be right behind us through every minute. This is the kick-off to a new world where we have never been before. We are just excited and looking forward to playing against a good side.

It is also going to be a massive game for Arsenal and Arteta, with three points a must ahead of our next two daunting fixtures. We need to win, and we need to win well….

COYG!