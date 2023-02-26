The brother of Arsenal star wants them to play together at Swiss club

According to reports, Granit Xhaka is in talks with Arsenal over a new deal, but his brother Taulant Xhaka has tipped him to return to Basel before the end of his playing career.

The Gunners midfielder is one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates, which is why Arsenal is considering extending his deal.

His current one does not expire until 2024 and an extension could keep him at the Emirates for at least one more season.

After that, his future is uncertain, but Taulant wants them to play together at Basel and says he will do all he can to make Xhaka return by 2026.

“We often talk about it,” Taulant told Blick.

“He is tied to Arsenal until 2024, maybe he will extend for another year. But then it would be possible, but he would have to come in 2026 at the latest.

“He also wants to play for the FCB again, together with me. Even if it’s only for ten minutes: I’ll do everything for that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been one of our best players since he was revived by Mikel Arteta and the midfielder is one man we absolutely must keep.

However, by 2026, he would likely not be as effective as he is now on the pitch and we expect him to be leaving the club, which should help his brother succeed in playing alongside his sibling.

