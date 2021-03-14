‘The buck stops with him’ Arteta needs time but is responsible for results states former Gunner

Liam Brady admits that Arsenal would have won many more games if not for the stupid errors that they keep committing.

The Gunners have had a tough season despite winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year.

Brady says making Mikel Arteta their latest manager was risky, however, the Spaniard has done a good job and only a few grave errors from his players have stopped them from being in a better position.

However, he adds that at the end of the day, the buck stops with Arteta and he would be responsible for their poor performances.

Brady says he gets worried about how things are turning out at the Emirates, but he also knows that the club is working with a plan and they aren’t looking to buy success like Manchester City and Chelsea.

‘I see every Arsenal match and would be there but for the restriction on crowds during the pandemic’ says Brady via Mail Sport.

‘The appointment of Mikel Arteta was risky but so far he has done very well, winning the FA Cup last year too. He deserves support considering what he took over.

‘I think they could easily have won so many more matches this season but for idiotic errors. The buck stops with him if he can’t get the players to do what he wants them to do.

‘I have my worries and frustrations. I know there is no quick fix because the club is run as a sustainable business and that plan does not include buying a route into the top four like Manchester City and Chelsea.’

Arteta’s team has a few more games to salvage their season and winning the Europa League would be the perfect end to this difficult campaign.

