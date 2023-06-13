The Cancelo-to-Arsenal saga begins with opening bid from the Gunners

Arsenal Set to Launch Opening Bid for Manchester City’s Cancelo

In the midst of the summer transfer window, Arsenal’s pursuit of Manchester City’s Portuguese full-back, João Cancelo, has taken center stage. A report has revealed that talks between the Gunners and Cancelo’s camp have progressed positively since May, heightening expectations of a potential move.

It comes as no surprise that Arsenal has been eyeing Cancelo for a while, with several reports pointing that Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his backline by adding the City man to his young team.

Manchester City’s asking price for Cancelo is reportedly around £45 million (€53m). However, Arsenal intend to test the waters with an opening bid of £35m in the coming days, indicating their keenness to secure the services of the talented full-back.

Cancelo arrived at the Etihad in 2019 in a deal worth €65m. However, a falling out between the player and City manager Pep Guardiola led to a loan move to Bayern Munich in January.

During his time with the Bavarians, Cancelo played a crucial role in their triumphant 11th consecutive Bundesliga title win. Yet, Bayern Munich has no intention of keeping him permanently, especially not at City’s asking price.

While Barcelona remains an attractive destination for Cancelo, the Catalan giants must sell players before making any significant acquisitions. Moreover, City’s interference in January halted Cancelo’s expected transfer to the Camp Nou, raising questions about the English club’s willingness to allow him to join their Spanish rivals.

On Arsenal’s side, there are doubts regarding Guardiola’s eagerness to strengthen a direct competitor. The Gunners’ acquisition of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last season inadvertently contributed to their rise as title contenders.

Guardiola and the City hierarchy may hesitate to further bolster Arsenal’s squad, considering the implications it may have on the Premier League title race.

As negotiations unfold, the football world eagerly awaits the outcome of this intriguing transfer saga. Will Arsenal’s opening bid be enough to secure Cancelo’s services, or will Barcelona rekindle their interest in the player? Only time will tell as the summer transfer window continues to provide twists and turns.

