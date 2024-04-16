The Case for Optimism for Arsenal Fans everywhere

The Case for Optimism for Arsenal Fans by Drew

The chances missed; the defensive bad beats; the lack of impact from the impact subs; are the only scenes playing out – some fans would have you believe. It’s like we picked a sour plum to eat. And of course, any former Liverpool or Man United pundit surely would call your attention to the wart on our toe vs the strength of our body. I’ll challenge this line of commentary and say, I believe Arsenal right now are easily the most exciting club in world football and an absolute joy to behold from wherever we are watching from, our global fan base rejoice.

So let’s get to it.

Transformational leadership and talent development has set a new standard in club football development. The competitive nature of Arsenal training and modus operandi through all parts of the club are lessons for workplace evolution the likes that haven’t been seen in clubs at this level.

The restoration of the clubs talent development, recruitment and dominant, contemporary style of pressing, majestic football is just remarkable in such a short time. If we saw this from a CEO of Pepsi, my goodness the success they could have…

There is no team right now that has more decisive final third passing than Arsenal. Competitors are pinned back constantly. Swift action from outside, criss crossing the back line, have been remarkable especially when teams sit back just trying to survive. With competitors backed into their 6 yard box desperately trying to ward off attacks, the channels for finishing are hard to come by. Truth.

But don’t confuse the lack of final 1/10th finishing with lack of stability, control and dominance throughout the remaining parts of the field of play. The past four months have been incredible at how the team has taken on penetrative, all attack football and found a way through to reach a goal differential unheard off, even for Man City glory days. It truly is astonishing.

Consistency has been key, even when youth stutters. Arsenal’s attack and defensive prowess has been stonger than I think any fan could have expected for such a young side. The amount of games won during this season in previous years would have given us the title 3 games ago.

But these recent years the depth of Man City’s squad is just demonstrative. Being 3 deep in any position with world class players, they have an answer, even when a player is off for a week. The requirements of a team to compete with this is extreme. None but maybe Real can muster that spend across all positions to compete.

Even so, Arsenal are neck and neck with them even without this depth. That’s shows tremendous courage and desire for success by the players the like we haven’t seen in decades. This impact is obvious for all at Villa. The first 45 minute squad had the pace and talent but couldn’t keep it up. The replacements did little to change the game. That’s the reality. But let’s not act like this team is far off. 2-4 further depth improvements over the coming transfer windows will solidify our mutual hopes of league success.

While clubs judge success in silverware, maybe us fans should recognize the teams development for what it is; A significant step up the food chain with claws and teeth getting sharper and sharper. Yes, a few knocks along the way, but we aren’t fighting for a fourth place finish anymore. We believe in winning the league for 2 years now. I’ll say that again, we all believe we can win the league and the emotions of not winning is a surprisingly difficult emotion to overcome. For the first time in my life there are periods of play I just can’t watch, because every touch means so much now.

With fans continuing to rally support, the leadership willing to bring in only top, top talent when available, I’m so thankful for the next 5 years of football at this club. Somewhere in there is silverware, we all know it. But we can’t force it. Patience will pay off in spades for all of us and when it comes, it will be a sweet peach.

Drew Schwartz

35 year Arsenal fan, youth soccer league coach and strategy volunteer. Desiring a change from the doom and gloom opinion articles posted after a singular loss in 4 months.

