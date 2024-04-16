The Case for Optimism for Arsenal Fans everywhere

The Case for Optimism for Arsenal Fans by Drew
The chances missed; the defensive bad beats; the lack of impact from the impact subs; are the only scenes playing out – some fans would have you believe. It’s like we picked a sour plum to eat. And of course, any former Liverpool or Man United pundit surely would call your attention to the wart on our toe vs the strength of our body. I’ll challenge this line of commentary and say, I believe Arsenal right now are easily the most exciting club in world football and an absolute joy to behold from wherever we are watching from, our global fan base rejoice.
So let’s get to it.
Transformational leadership and talent development has set a new standard in club football development. The competitive nature of Arsenal training and modus operandi through all parts of the club are lessons for workplace evolution the likes that haven’t been seen in clubs at this level.
The restoration of the clubs talent development, recruitment and dominant, contemporary style of pressing, majestic football is just remarkable in such a short time. If we saw this from a CEO of Pepsi, my goodness the success they could have…
There is no team right now that has more decisive final third passing than Arsenal. Competitors are pinned back constantly. Swift action from outside, criss crossing the back line, have been remarkable especially when teams sit back just trying to survive. With competitors backed into their 6 yard box desperately trying to ward off attacks, the channels for finishing are hard to come by. Truth.
But don’t confuse the lack of final 1/10th finishing with lack of stability, control and dominance throughout the remaining parts of the field of play. The past four months have been incredible at how the team has taken on penetrative, all attack football and found a way through to reach a goal differential unheard off, even for Man City glory days. It truly is astonishing.
Consistency has been key, even when youth stutters. Arsenal’s attack and defensive prowess has been stonger than I think any fan could have expected for such a young side. The amount of games won during this season in previous years would have given us the title 3 games ago.
But these recent years the depth of Man City’s squad is just demonstrative. Being 3 deep in any position with world class players, they have an answer, even when a player is off for a week. The requirements of a team to compete with this is extreme. None but maybe Real can muster that spend across all positions to compete.
Even so, Arsenal are neck and neck with them even without this depth. That’s shows tremendous courage and desire for success by the players the like we haven’t seen in decades. This impact is obvious for all at Villa. The first 45 minute squad had the pace and talent but couldn’t keep it up. The replacements did little to change the game. That’s the reality. But let’s not act like this team is far off. 2-4 further depth improvements over the coming transfer windows will solidify our mutual hopes of league success.
While clubs judge success in silverware, maybe us fans should recognize the teams development for what it is; A significant step up the food chain with claws and teeth getting sharper and sharper. Yes, a few knocks along the way, but we aren’t fighting for a fourth place finish anymore. We believe in winning the league for 2 years now. I’ll say that again, we all believe we can win the league and the emotions of not winning is a surprisingly difficult emotion to overcome. For the first time in my life there are periods of play I just can’t watch, because every touch means so much now.
With fans continuing to rally support, the leadership willing to bring in only top, top talent when available, I’m so thankful for the next 5 years of football at this club. Somewhere in there is silverware, we all know it. But we can’t force it. Patience will pay off in spades for all of us and when it comes, it will be a sweet peach.
Drew Schwartz
35 year Arsenal fan, youth soccer league coach and strategy volunteer. Desiring a change from the doom and gloom opinion articles posted after a singular loss in 4 months.
I am very optimistic, and happy with the story so far under MA.
I honestly think some fans forget how bad things were when he took over, and how much effort, time and money was needed just to bridge that gap to City, let alone surpassing them.
The most surprising thing is that even now, some want him sacked, despite our consistent progression, which almost led us to a title last season, and could still do this season. Arteta is going toe-to-toe with a club that cheats, has unlimited funds, and along with Pep, has absolutely dominated football over the last 6 years or so.
Even the great Klopp only toppled Pep once in the league, taking 5 years to do so.
We are heading in the right direction, and Arteta has proved that last season’s title charge was not a one off, as his critics said it would be. Hopefully he can get us over the final hurdle.
Can I ask out of interest how long would that be okay though
So in 12 months if we are 2nd is that okay.?.
If we’re 2nd again next season, then that’s solid consistency, although it would be disappointing if it wasn’t City we lost our to.
But I do think if we are 2nd, then we’ll need some silverware to go with it.
I understand that expectations change as we progress, so it’s getting towards that time we need to see trophies, I just some fans were way too high too soon given the state of the club.
*I just think some fans expectations were way too high too soon given the state.
The interesting thing is that Jen doesn’t take into account that city and chelsea were cheating long before MA became our manager, but doesn’t take that into account when talking about what the situation was pre MA.
Imagine MA working under the restraints of paying back the cost of the new stadium, would he have been given up to, what, £900 million to invest at that time?
We forget how bad things were?
I remember not finishing out of the top four for two decades and winning fa cups despite the shenanigans of city and chelsea, shame others don’t!!
Interesting that Ken doesn’t take into account that Wenger moved away from the tactics, formation, and profile of players that brought his so much success.
i am very optimistic for Arsenal under Arteta
Arsenal are much much better team now, and each year [including this one] we get better again
the long term future certainly is bright
i think there may be a few us disappointed with the more immediate term, and particularly the Villa, and particularly as it seemed Liverpool (dropping 5 points in 2 games) had boosted our hopes, only for 3 hours later for the PL to be in Man C hands, whose worse hands could it be in
so yes, looking forward to the coming seasons all I can see is getting better and better, while Liverpool will be in post Klopp and Salah transition, Pep could easily move on to a new challenge, KDB not long left, Haarland dreams of Real Madrid
but today my focus is the hear and now, which felt much better 48 hours ago