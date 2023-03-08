Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

The Champions League Final debacle – And the FA’s celebration investigations farce

The CL Final Debacle by Ken 1945

So it’s being reported that 19,000 Liverpool fans will be given their money back, as EUFA have admitted they were completely innocent in the CL final debacle.

At last, we are seeing the establishment taking responsibility for their total incompetence, as they were unable to hide behind blaming fans for the problems.
I have always maintained that the “vast majority” of football fans are normal everyday people, who know how to conduct themselves.
We now have the FA saying that they will take no action against Bruno Fernandes, who pushed an official – yet are always ready, without any actual proof, to condemn supporters.
Let’s see what the FA do with regards to our celebrations against Bournemouth, after all being excited about a last gasp winner is more deserving of punishment than attacking an official isn’t it?
ken1945
Posted by

2 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs