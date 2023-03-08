The Champions League Final debacle – And the FA’s celebration investigations farce

The CL Final Debacle by Ken 1945
So it’s being reported that 19,000 Liverpool fans will be given their money back, as EUFA have admitted they were completely innocent in the CL final debacle.
At last, we are seeing the establishment taking responsibility for their total incompetence, as they were unable to hide behind blaming fans for the problems.
UEFA will issue refunds to all 19,618 Liverpool fans who had tickets for the Champions League after what happened in Paris. pic.twitter.com/ygRtMIhYGg
— The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 7, 2023
I have always maintained that the “vast majority” of football fans are normal everyday people, who know how to conduct themselves.
We now have the FA saying that they will take no action against Bruno Fernandes, who pushed an official – yet are always ready, without any actual proof, to condemn supporters.
@FA_PGMOL I hope to see a fine/ban for Bruno Fernandes for shoving the 4th official in Man Uniteds 7-0 loss to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/VUFtDR2xM4
— Martinelli Madness ⚽️ (@cfet13) March 6, 2023
Let’s see what the FA do with regards to our celebrations against Bournemouth, after all being excited about a last gasp winner is more deserving of punishment than attacking an official isn’t it?
ken1945
The irony 🤦♂️ Fernandes should’ve been banned for at least one match
did he ‘ attack ‘ an official lol?