The changes I would make to the Arsenal line up for Wolves visit – What’s yours?

Arsenal ends the 2022–23 season with a game against Wolves tomorrow afternoon. With the PL title already won by Man City, Arsenal’s game this weekend is “let’s get this over with” in style moment.

Even so, Gooners will be expecting a win, and that’s just what Arteta and his boys should seek to give them, as Arteta revealed via Arsenal.com about the game: “Now it’s about finishing the season in style, providing a great performance, and getting a victory in front of our people. We want to show our gratitude and receive the incredible energy that they have given us throughout the season and start to build for the next season. We have to wrap it up in the best possible way.”

Wolves under Julien Loptegui have been decent this season since he arrived, and have avoided relegation. They aren’t a team you easily beat, but with a strong Arsenal line-up like this one below, it will be a frustrating Sunday for Ruben Neves and Co.

Aaron Ramsdale will, for sure, start in goal.

I am predicting Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel, and Tierney will form the defensive wall.

As for the midfield, Partey may make way for Jorginho, so a Jorginho-Xhaka-Odegaard midfield trio could start. If the rumours doing the rounds have any truth, this could be Xhaka’s last game in Arsenal colours.

In attack, Saka and Trossard could be rested with minor injuries, with Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith-Rowe starting in their place. Gabriel Jesus would lead the attack. I am sure Saka will come on before the end to celebrate his new contract with the fans…

So here’s my predicted starting line-up for tomorrow’s game; what’s yours?

Ramsdale

Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney

Jorginho-Xhaka-Odegaard

Reiss Nelson, Jesus, Emile Smith-Rowe

Daniel O

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…