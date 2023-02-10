The changes that Arteta should make to the Arsenal starting line-up against Brentford

Is this how Mikel Arteta will lead his team to victory this weekend?
The unexpected 1-0 loss to Everton may have dampened Arsenal’s momentum in the Premier League race. Fortunately, Arsenal’s main rivals, Manchester City, did not profit from the Gunners’ misfortune, as they also lost their weekend match against Tottenham Hotspurs.
In any case, Arsenal have a chance to rebound against Brentford. Arteta may have to make some key changes to his team for the Brentford match in order to silence the many critics who have surfaced in the last few days.
Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli are two players who may have to make way for “fresh blood” in their respective positions.
Many haven’t been impressed by Ben White’s last two Premier League outings (against Manchester United and then Everton), and replacing him with Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has replaced him consecutively in the last two PL games, may be how Arteta gets the best out of his right wing.
Gabriel Martinelli’s threat on the left wing has diminished. It’s difficult to explain why, but perhaps he misses Gabriel Jesus’ influence on his game.
Arteta has shown faith in the Brazilian winger in recent games, but it may be time for him to take a break. Leandro Trossard, who scored seven goals in 16 league games for Brighton before joining Arsenal, could be used in place of Martinelli.With these two changes to Arsenal’s starting lineup, as well as Jorginho being given game time to become accustomed to Arsenal’s style, he could flourish and eventually be effective in place of Thomas Partey when he is unavailable.
Darren N
Having Trossard and Tomiyashu to replace Martinelli and White respectively won’t be a bad idea but Jorginho to start ahead Partey would be catastrophic. One of the reasons why we lost Everton game was Partey being removed, Obviously he won’t play 90min. Every time but we need maximum 3 points this weekend like never before.
That’s a good idea,, when that is done we are going for 3points on Saturday
I honestly wouldn’t have a problem with those two changes just to freshen up things a bit, was actually hoping to see it against Everton last time out.
I need to see Tossard and Tomi starts a game soon, this game maybe a little too important to see a glimpse of the young polish.
Stop our inverted wingers and you stop Arsenal.
@Reggie
OUCH!!!
Martinelli could benefit from a little break and learn from Trossard while sitting on the bench
But White’s playmaking abilities are required to break Brentford’s defense at the Emirates. Tomiyasu is taller, but I don’t think he can dictate the tempo as good as White
Tomiyasu is a better RB than White. He is better at attacking and defending. White is good in situations where there is a lot of space and opposition players are pressing him. I would’ve wished Tomi started long ago so his form could’ve been better. The way I’ve seem him play before its a no contest. Trossard is also better than people think. He’s a very good player that should’ve been signed when he was in Belgium. He can get double figures over 38 games in a big team.
Shame ESR once again unavailable ( seems to be turning into a sick note)would have been handy for a low block.Don’t see a problem with those two changes.As likely the last thing u want to see I s Martinelli & Nelson with their pace coming on with 20 mins to go.
The continued absence of ESR is undoubtedly a real concern as he is without equal in the Arsenal side when it comes to making space with his quick pass and run ability.I do hope he will be fully fit before we enter the business end of the season.
Zinchenko is martinelli’s problem, with the left back regularly vacating his primary position for midfield, Martinelli is now required to do more tracking than usual hence his diminished influence on his side of the pitch, we will have the same problem with Saka if our right back plays similarly to zinchenko, play Tierney at left back and Martinelli is free to play his natural game
But that wasn’t a problem earlier in the season? The only difference in our line up is Jesus being out. Could just be fatigue or something in regards to martinelli and/or the players that support him most on that side of the pitch
Concerning about ESR fitness and record of being healthy. Likable guy, skillful player, but he spends more time with Physio than Arteta and his teammates.
He needs to come back and show something, next year he has to have an impact or else it’s time to consider selling
I wonder why alot of fans think Martineli needs rest, can’t we see that Martineli doesn’t get much support from the CMs and LB unlike Saka that gets all the decoys, support ,even though his an outstanding player.
I feel Nketiah needs to be subed by Trossard to improve our attack and support the CMs. Just my thoughts.
Maybe they do see, but expect the impossible from a player constantly double teamed and no one overlapping him.
With White making runs, and Odegaard drifting to the right it helps to open things up. Martinelli has Zinchenko drifting to central midfield and Xhaka doesn’t have the pace to make runs from the midfield.
Saka has movement from Odegaard and White on the right, but Martinelli has static positioning from Zinchenko and Xhaka on the left.
Spot on.Perhaps it’s time to rest Xhaka and play both Zinchenko and Tierney with Martinelli on the left side.While Zinchenko is not quick, he has more pace than Xhaka and more skill imo.
Arteta should learn that our opponents have always scored against us as soon as Thomas is withdrawn. Example man city and everton. Therefore Arteta should avoid making a simillar mistake against Brentford this weekend.
No changes required and don’t foresee any. One bad game. We quicker with the subs but trust the 11 and don’t overreact. Tomi for white I could live with but Martinelli needs to start.
Hi
This will never happen. But Arsenal’s first eleven is becoming predictable. There are ways to change it up. Brentford will most likely double up on Saka,, let them. They will also most probably try and keep Martinelli quiet too. Still play Saka and Martinelli out wide. Play Trossard as a FALSE NINE. Trossard is an excellent dribbler of the ball. That changes Brentford’s game plan. Keep Thomas Partey where he is,,, but play Zinchenko in Granite Xhaka’s position. Bring in Tierney as left and Tomiyasu as the right fullbacks respectively. As for Tomiyasu, I thought he had a good match against Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup. By leaving Eddie Nketiah out of the first eleven doesn’t mean he has done anything wrong. Same with Granite Xhaka. It’s not as though you are making wholesale changes of bringing in totally different players. There comes a time when the coach/manager needs to tweak things up a little, just to throw the opposition’s game plan off course. And with opposing teams kicking the heck out of Saka and winning free kicks, we should be doing a lot better with our dead ball situations. We’ve got a coach who specialises in that department. And as for defending corners, Odegaard needs to be kept well away from the six yard box. I don’t how many times I’ve seen Odegaard tossed aside like a rag doll. I’m predicting a 4-0 win to The Gunners. London is red
I think arsenal should play;Saka,trossard and martineli at the front.Odegarrd, party and zinchenko at midfield.Tomi,saliba, Gabriel and Tierny at defensive position,,,do that Arteta and you will tell me if this is not arsenal season