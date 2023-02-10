The changes that Arteta should make to the Arsenal starting line-up against Brentford

Is this how Mikel Arteta will lead his team to victory this weekend?

The unexpected 1-0 loss to Everton may have dampened Arsenal’s momentum in the Premier League race. Fortunately, Arsenal’s main rivals, Manchester City, did not profit from the Gunners’ misfortune, as they also lost their weekend match against Tottenham Hotspurs.

In any case, Arsenal have a chance to rebound against Brentford. Arteta may have to make some key changes to his team for the Brentford match in order to silence the many critics who have surfaced in the last few days.

Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli are two players who may have to make way for “fresh blood” in their respective positions.

Many haven’t been impressed by Ben White’s last two Premier League outings (against Manchester United and then Everton), and replacing him with Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has replaced him consecutively in the last two PL games, may be how Arteta gets the best out of his right wing.

Gabriel Martinelli’s threat on the left wing has diminished. It’s difficult to explain why, but perhaps he misses Gabriel Jesus’ influence on his game.

Arteta has shown faith in the Brazilian winger in recent games, but it may be time for him to take a break. Leandro Trossard, who scored seven goals in 16 league games for Brighton before joining Arsenal, could be used in place of Martinelli.With these two changes to Arsenal’s starting lineup, as well as Jorginho being given game time to become accustomed to Arsenal’s style, he could flourish and eventually be effective in place of Thomas Partey when he is unavailable.

