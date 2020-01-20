The Chelsea players that Arsenal need to control tomorrow…

Five key Chelsea players to keep in check tomorrow. by Lagos Gooner

Hello Arsenal family. Tomorrow is another match day and we are playing Chelsea! The Blues may not be in the form of their lives; like Arsenal, they are just struggling to get along. However in a game against Chelsea, form may not be the deciding factor. Luck and how badly the players want to earn bragging rights, all that is needed to win a big game of this magnitude. So at Stamford Bridge tomorrow who should Arsenal be watching out for? There are my choices…

Ngolo Kante: From his days at Leicester to his days at Chelsea, Kante has been a back bone of any team he has played for. He is strong, has a bit of pace, knows how to mark, and knows how to shoot and in recent games, he has developed the knack of scoring match winning goals. This season, Chelsea has not really been impressive, but in Kante they have a player who can pop in the goals from nowhere and then shore up the midfield for Chelsea. With 15 premier league appearances, 3 goals and 14 shots this season so far, Kante surely poses a threat and he should be handled well by our midfield.

Tammy Abraham: Tammy scored against Arsenal a few weeks ago and with the form he is in now, it won’t be out of place to tip him to score a goal or two against Arsenal. He is as tall as an average Premiership striker should be, he has eyes for goals and he has good positional play. With 22 premier league appearances and more than 10 goals this season, he is surely their main man at the moment. In most games, he does virtually nothing; but when you least expect it, he pops up and scores a goal. Whoever plays in the defence for Arsenal against Chelsea, the key word should be 90 minutes focus.

Mason Mount: The English international with 23 appearances for Chelsea, 5 goals and 2 assists to his name this season, has been something of a revelation. He has been a Chelsea player for several years now and seems to have finally found a permanent place in the Chelsea’s first team. He should be closely marked from the midfield.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: The kid sensation is a bundle of talent. The English international with 15 appearances and 1 goal for Chelsea can score goals from tight angles and is potentially a big match winner. He should be put in check.

Jorge Luiz Frello Filho: Best known as Jorginho, is a midfield general. He was bought by Sarri last season and he has made Chelsea flow, attack wise from the midfielder. The Italian has 21 appearances and 3 goals this season. He needs to be denied the opportunity to play or else he would wreck havoc on arsenal. We should try and avoid set pieces from the edge of the box.

Well Gooners, these are my five players to watch out for, what are yours? We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua