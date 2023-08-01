The clearout begins as Arsenal defender set to join newly promoted side

Arsenal’s Auston Trusty is set to make a move to newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Blades, who secured promotion to the top division after finishing second in the Championship last season, are currently in advanced negotiations with the Gunners to acquire Trusty for a fee of £5 million.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, with the 24-year-old USMNT defender scheduled to undergo his medical at Sheffield United.

🚨 BREAKING: Sheffield United and Arsenal have agreed a £5m deal for Auston Trusty. Personal terms are still to be agreed but shouldn’t be a problem. Reports, @DarrenSmithTWIF. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RBshb1W5jC — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 30, 2023

Trusty initially joined Arsenal in January 2022 from Colorado Rapids but was immediately loaned back to the MLS side. Ahead of the 2022/23 season, he embarked on a second loan spell, this time at Birmingham City.

During his loan spell at Championship last season, the defender showcased his abilities, featuring in 48 matches across all competitions. Impressively, he scored four goals and provided two assists during his time with the Championship club.

On the international stage, Trusty has already earned two caps for the US Men’s National Team. He made his debut for the national team earlier this year in a match against Grenada.

£5m for Auston Trusty is good business from #Arsenal given that it represents a profit of £3.5m a year after signing him, and Birmingham covered his wages last season. With the first team at a very high level, we could see more shrewd buy, loan, sell deals like this. #AFC pic.twitter.com/12SCtnMbCh — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) July 31, 2023

As Sheffield United looks to strengthen their squad for the challenges of the Premier League, Trusty’s left-sided central defensive capabilities have caught their attention. The potential acquisition of Trusty for £5 million represents a significant move for the newly promoted side as they aim to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season.

With the deal nearing completion, Trusty’s journey from the MLS to Arsenal and now to Sheffield United illustrates his growth as a player. His performances in the Championship and international exposure with the USMNT have garnered interest from Sheffield United, who see him as a valuable addition to their Premier League campaign.

I wish him the very best for his future endeavours.

Writer- Yash Bisht

