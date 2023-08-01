The clearout begins as Arsenal defender set to join newly promoted side

Arsenal’s Auston Trusty is set to make a move to newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United this summer, according to Sky Sports.
The Blades, who secured promotion to the top division after finishing second in the Championship last season, are currently in advanced negotiations with the Gunners to acquire Trusty for a fee of £5 million.
The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, with the 24-year-old USMNT defender scheduled to undergo his medical at Sheffield United.
🚨 BREAKING: Sheffield United and Arsenal have agreed a £5m deal for Auston Trusty. Personal terms are still to be agreed but shouldn’t be a problem. Reports, @DarrenSmithTWIF. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RBshb1W5jC
— Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 30, 2023
Trusty initially joined Arsenal in January 2022 from Colorado Rapids but was immediately loaned back to the MLS side. Ahead of the 2022/23 season, he embarked on a second loan spell, this time at Birmingham City.
During his loan spell at Championship last season, the defender showcased his abilities, featuring in 48 matches across all competitions. Impressively, he scored four goals and provided two assists during his time with the Championship club.
On the international stage, Trusty has already earned two caps for the US Men’s National Team. He made his debut for the national team earlier this year in a match against Grenada.
£5m for Auston Trusty is good business from #Arsenal given that it represents a profit of £3.5m a year after signing him, and Birmingham covered his wages last season. With the first team at a very high level, we could see more shrewd buy, loan, sell deals like this. #AFC pic.twitter.com/12SCtnMbCh
— Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) July 31, 2023
As Sheffield United looks to strengthen their squad for the challenges of the Premier League, Trusty’s left-sided central defensive capabilities have caught their attention. The potential acquisition of Trusty for £5 million represents a significant move for the newly promoted side as they aim to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season.
With the deal nearing completion, Trusty’s journey from the MLS to Arsenal and now to Sheffield United illustrates his growth as a player. His performances in the Championship and international exposure with the USMNT have garnered interest from Sheffield United, who see him as a valuable addition to their Premier League campaign.
I wish him the very best for his future endeavours.
Writer- Yash Bisht
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Although very small, good piece of business as he was never going to be considered.
£5m is a very low price-tag for a young and tall left-footed CB with two international caps for the US and one year experience in England
He wasn’t given a chance to show his abilities at Arsenal. I think Arsenal just made a wrong decision and have just repeated their big mistake with Bennacer
Maybe his stats aren’t suitable for Arteta’s system, but Arsenal should’ve tried him out last year, instead of buying Kiwior. Perhaps Trusty was signed without Arteta’s approval
It would make more sense to loan him, if he proves himself in the premier league he will be worth £20m
How often do our loaned players to EPL teams play regularly? Even to Championship teams they don’t often get a lot of game time.
Agreed. Left-footed CBs are rare and £5m is peanuts in today’s highly-inflated market, so Arsenal should assess his performance for one more season
When the offer comes sell. As simple as that as just increasing player value means nothing if cant find suitors to buy. Do u think Maprovos only worth 2m or Leno worth just 3 mil? If we dont want to repeat the past mistakes than we should be knowing that we let go plethora of players for free, but most of them had some kind of offer at some time. As lease in Trusty we are making profit, that’s already good business rather than buying in millions and selling in penny. So it would be wise to collect as much money as possible from deadwood as raise fund so we can invest that money to get our prime target
5 million pounds, as usual, we are selling for peanuts, the same player will be sold for 20 million pounds plus by Sheffield United in a couple of years from now.
Arsenal has a list of 35 players with an additional one on the verge of joining, this simple means we have to move on atleast eleven players.
It’s a long road ahead but we should try and salvage a minimum of £130 mill from the transfer market, this is a small step in the right direction.
It is reported Arsenal already accepted a bid of £5 mill for the kid, it’s Trusty to agree personal terms, so it’s still not out of the woods yet.