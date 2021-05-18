The clearout begins – Guendouzi linked with Marseille deal

Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi is close to completing transfer to Ligue 1 club Marseille, according to French news outlet Le10Sport.

The midfielder was shipped out on loan to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin last summer, after a falling out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta regarding the player’s behavior.

The 22-year-old, who recently became a father, made 24 appearances for the German club, scoring two and assisting three times.

The French midfielder was hailed as a coup by Arsenal when the London club signed him from Ligue 2 outfit Lorient for a nominal £7m in 2018.

Under Emery, he was a regular fixture in the Arsenal team that reached the final of the Europa League and missed out on the top four by just a point.

As a result of his performances, his market value soared to €50 million at the end of 2019, even though the club were lying around mid-table.

Although the Frenchman is still valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt, he is likely to depart on a cut-price deal due to his contractual situation.

The former Lorient man, who has made 20 appearances for France’s U21 side, only has a year left on his deal.

With the Gunners unlikely to hand him a contract extension, parting of ways this summer appears most viable.

French club Marseille had been reportedly keeping an eye on him for several months. The deal is believed to be concluded within a few weeks.

Marseille are hoping to build a squad capable of reaching the Champions League after missing out on next year’s competition. They currently sit at fifth position, 17 points behind fourth placed Lyon.

Guendouzi is likely to be moved on in the upcoming shop window, even though he suffered a broken metatarsal on 7th May, in a game against Freiburg which ruled him out for the remainder of the current campaign.

