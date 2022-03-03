‘The club had to do it’ – Arsenal legend defends price hike

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Arsenal Football Club had to put their ticket prices up, insisting that it was inevitable.

People around the globe are feeling the pinch with energy and gas prices having increased in recent months, and there is no light at the end of the tunnel for some at present.

Football teams also have their own deficits to overcome, especially after the Coronavirus pandemic which affected each clubs’ finances around the globe, and Campbell insists that the Gunners were forced to put the prices up to balance the spreadsheet a little.

“It was always going to be met by opposition,” Kevin told the Football Insider after hearing that the price-hike had earned a negative reaction.

“If I am correct, the ticket prices will not change for a while. Inflation is coming in. The price has to go up. The price of living is simply going up.

“At four per cent, I do not think it is astronomical. I think it is about right.

“The fact that Arsenal have had to up their prices is not going to clear the debts or the losses from Covid but it will help a little. The club had to do it.

“Fans want to pay as little as possible. I get that but at the end of the day, it is what it is.”

I believe the biggest argument is that with the amount of money coming in from TV deals and money spent on buying players dwarfs the ticket sales so much that the hike will barely be felt by the club, but the fans will feel the difference in price.

Having fans in stadiums makes a huge difference for both the players as well as how attractive the sport is for those all-important television rights, and the club should side with their loyal fans somewhat.

Do you think the supposed 4% hike is unfair?

Patrick