The comeback win underlines the fight still left in these players.

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a great victory over our bitter rivals in a game of immense significance. Dominic Solanke’s own goal and a brilliant finish from the excellent Leandro Trossard secured our second win over Tottenham this season.

Gooners would undoubtedly have feared the worst when Tottenham somehow managed to take the lead after we had utterly dominated the opening period of the encounter. With Son Heung-min giving them the lead in the 25th minute, it did not take long for us to respond. We completely turned the game on its head in just four minutes.

We levelled in the 40th minute through an own goal, forced by yet another well-executed corner routine. The second goal was even better, as we capitalised on a turnover in midfield and worked the ball to Leandro Trossard. He went on to strike the ball home from the edge of the box, delivering what ultimately became the winning goal.

This victory, and particularly how it was achieved, demonstrates that there is still a fight left in these players during this campaign. Many have written off the season as another failed attempt at glory, but matches like this should prompt them to reconsider. We showed immense character to come from behind and secure the win. Even though it was a huge derby clash, the match was a must-win after seeing our rivals drop points the day before.

I am so glad we managed to come out on top in a game where we had fewer chances than in previous outings. While it was far from a perfect performance, the most important outcome was securing the three points and cutting the gap to Liverpool.

Now trailing Liverpool by just four points, barring their outstanding fixture, we are in a much better position to capitalise on any slip-ups by the Reds as we aim to secure a first League title in over 20 years.

BENJAMIN KENNETH