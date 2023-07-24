The competition between Ben White and Timber can only be a positive for Arsenal

White’s position is certainly in jeopardy after Timber’s arrival

The signing of Jurrien Timber by Arsenal has raised questions about Ben White’s position in the team. Last season, White faced competition from William Saliba at center-back but showcased his versatility by excelling at right-back under Mikel Arteta.

However, despite being solid, White is yet to fully justify the hefty price tag the club paid for him.

Timber’s arrival from Ajax adds another layer of competition for White. Not only is the Dutchman regarded as a better center-back, but he also possesses greater versatility, arguably being more skilled as a full-back and defensive midfielder. This poses a challenge for the former Brighton man to elevate his game if he wants to secure his spot in Arsenal’s starting 11.

Kiwior will push Gabriel/Tierney/Zinchenko this season.

Timber will push Ben White/Saliba

Mikel is creating a monster at the carpet pic.twitter.com/K5xSEd3fND — Steve Ruigu Njuguna (@Joashnjuguna) July 20, 2023

At 22 years old, Timber is already receiving praise as a player destined for greatness, making it clear that White will face a tough battle to retain his place. The 22yo’s potential and abilities provide Arteta with more tactical options, making the competition for the center-back position intense.

White must rise to the occasion and prove his worth this season. To remain a key figure in the Gunners’ defense, he’ll need to push his limits and consistently perform at a high level. The pressure to keep his place in the team will be significant, and he cannot afford to be complacent.

This competition, however, can be a positive for both players and the team as a whole. It pushes White to strive for excellence and allows Arteta to have depth and quality in his defensive options. As the season progresses, the Spaniard will assess performances and make decisions based on form and tactical requirements.

For White, the arrival of Jurrien Timber should serve as motivation rather than discouragement. It presents an opportunity for him to grow as a player and show that he belongs at the highest level. With hard work and determination, White can prove that he is an essential part of Arsenal’s defensive setup and silence any doubts about his abilities.

Writer – Yash Bisht

