The competition between Jesus and Nketiah can only make Arsenal better

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the players Mikel Arteta looks at to for his choice of main striker. Although some wonder if the two are 20+ goal strikers and question, if they’re capable of firing Arsenal to glory like Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez can for Man City. Arteta has no other option, but the two are all he’s got, so he has just has to get the best out of him.

So far, in 4 games, Nketiah has two goals and won us a penalty, while Jesus has scored one goal in 2 substitute appearances after returning from injury.

The two have had a bright start to the season, and as Eddie Nketiah has revealed, the positive competition between them will push them to their personal best. Nketiah acknowledges that only one can start, but they are okay with that; there’s no blood between them, and they support each other.

“Yeah, of course [Jesus has made me better],” said Nketiah as per the Express. I think Gabby’s a fantastic player. He’s a great guy off the pitch; we get on really well.

“So obviously, it’s nice to be competing with someone of that standard, and it’s only going to do good things for myself. We both know that we want to do the same thing, which is help the team, contribute, score goals.

“I think naturally we push each other in training and push each other in games, competing. Obviously, we know that it’s healthy competition.

“We know that sometimes we’re going to both play together, and sometimes I’ll play, and sometimes he might play. We have that good relationship that we always support each other, and we all want the same thing, which is to help Arsenal.

“So I’m sure hopefully it will be a great season for both of us.”

Even so, the 24-year-old, whose impressive start to the season earned him an England call-up, has revealed he wishes Arteta played him more, saying, “I think it’s great. I’ve worked really hard. I had good moments last season where I came in and played and had a run.

“Obviously, this season, I’ve started three out of the four games. I have been happy with my performances, scored a few goals, and helped the team, and as a striker, you want that consistency to be playing week in, week out.

“With every game, you improve, you learn more, and you get more comfortable. As a striker, you need that rhythm. I’ve enjoyed it; I’m really happy to be playing, and hopefully that can continue, and I can continue to help the team.”

Gabriel Jesus missed the first two games of the season through injury; he’s made substitute appearances in the last two games. Nketiah, on the other hand, has made three starts and one substitute appearance.

After the international break, Arsenal play Everton and it will be intriguing to see who of the two Arteta chooses to start in that game.

Who would you choose between them? Or dare I suggest that Jesus replaces Odegaard and they could play alongside each other?

Daniel O

—————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…