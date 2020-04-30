The condition for Arsenal to sign Victor Osimhen from Lille revealed

Lille is open to selling Arsenal target, Victor Osimhen this summer but that would only happen if the French side gets the amount that they want for the striker, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Osimhen has become a target for some of Europe’s top sides this season after he scored 13 times in his first season in France.

The Nigerian won the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in 2015 and has continued to develop as one of the world’s best strikers.

He joined Lille in the summer and could be set to leave them after just one season with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal linked with a move for him.

One of the reported reasons that Arsenal has been linked with a move for the 21-year-old is that they consider him a capable replacement should they be forced into selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners, however, face serious competition from Liverpool and Castles has claimed that Liverpool has contacted the player’s club and they will sell him for the right price.

“The information I have is that Liverpool have been in contact with Lille about their Nigeria centre-forward Victor Osimhen,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast.

“He’s attracting attention from a lot of clubs and has been fulfilling the potential he showed when he won the Golden Boot at the World Youth Cup a few years ago, scoring 10 goals in that particular tournament in Chile.

“They are open to selling him this summer but only if the market provides them with the right price.

“And they’re very conscious that this may well not be the transfer window to sell a player of his talent. That will factor into their thinking.

“They believe they’ve got a player who is going to turn into one of the top centre-forwards in European football.”

So, it seems that Liverpool are now the frontrunners if Castles is to be believed and I must admit I do. I know very little about Osimhen but my Nigerian friends that I have spoken to are conviced that he would be a huge asset for Arsenal.