The conditions that need to be in place for Arsenal to sign Philippe Coutinho

The conditions that would make it possible for Arsenal to land Philippe Coutinho this summer has been revealed.

The Gunners have now become the number one team looking to sign the former Liverpool star, but it won’t be an easy transfer for them to complete.

Barcelona is desperate to get Coutinho off their wage bill this summer and they would hope that more teams would show interests in signing the Brazilian.

However, if Arsenal becomes the only team that wants him, then the Catalans have some conditions to consider.

A new report claims that although Arsenal is keen to land Philippe Coutinho, a deal can only happen if the Gunners can sign him on loan, the Catalans would also have to subsidise a substantial part of his current £250k per week deal before the transfer can happen.

This is because Barcelona wants half the price they paid when they signed him for a permanent transfer, and Arsenal cannot spend that much money when the transfer window reopens.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t been told how much he will be given for summer transfers but the Spaniard isn’t expecting much as he can see how the club is struggling financially in this difficult time.