The confirmed Champions League teams Arsenal could face if they don’t win their Group

Arsenal are guaranteed a place In the Europa League group stages, but will it be as group winners or runner ups?

The difference is quite crucial.

If you win your group, you essentially skip a round and head straight to the last 16.

2nd place teams have to play a two-legged play off.

If there was one season where managers would like to avoid added fixtures it would be this campaign with a World Cup in the middle of it.

More daunting is your opponent would be one of the sides to drop out of the Champions League.

We now know who we could face if we don’t finish 1st in our group ….

Ajax

Won the last 3 Dutch titles.

Famous for developing young talent and making huge profit on them.

This summer was no different with the core of their title winning squad moving elsewhere, a couple heading to Man United along with manager Ten Hag.

While this transition has not stopped them from being top of the League in Holland, it made it unlikely they could compete in the Champions League.

B Leverkusen

Currently 16th in the Bundesliga.

Their worst start to a season since 1979 saw the sacking of Gerardo Seone, the manager who guided them to third last season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso is now in charge.

Barcelona

On and off the pitch they were in a bit of a mess and Xavi at least has them competing domestically in Spain.

For the second year running have failed to get out of the Champions’ League group stage, although unlucky to be in same group as Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Because of his legendary status there seems to be an acceptance that Xavi is overseeing a transitional period, but now in UEFA’s secondary competition, will be under massive pressure to win it.

Sporting Lisbon

At one point bottom, then top, of their CL group on Tuesday night.

Had to eventually accept a spot in the Europa.

6th in the Portuguese table.

R B Salzburg

Top of the table in Austria.

Traditionally don’t travel well In Europe.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Most neutrals will be delighted a Ukrainian team remains in Europe.

Have been playing their ‘home’ European ties in Poland due to the war, which gives them a disadvantage as relied on home ground as best bet to win in Europe.

Not good travellers.

Juventus

Last season was first in a decade where the old lady failed to win any silverware.

While it’s accepted they are in transition, their effort in Champions League was pathetic.

Managed just three points, meaning they are lucky to still be in Europe at all.

Allegri is under pressure, and I wonder deep down if he preferred to finish 4th in CL group?

This just adds to his headache because fans will expect to win this secondary competition.

Sevilla

Unlike some of their peers will take this competition seriously.

Very proud of their record of most UEFA and Europa League wins.

