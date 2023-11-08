The confirmed starting XI for Arsenal v Sevilla announced – Trossard starts

Arsenal seem to be going through a growining injury crisis every week, and with the games coming thick and fast Arteta has no choice but to rotate when he can.

Having said that, the boss is fully aware that a win tonight will practically secure a place in the knockout stages so he must play the best team he has available right now, no matter the dangers of burnout.

So, going on the urgent need for the full three points, this is the Arsenal starting line up that Daisy predicted earlier

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Jorginho – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli

So, other than my personal doubts that Nketiah or Martinelli will be fit enough, I don’t think she will be far wrong.

So now let us look at the confirmed team just announced by Arsenal…..

Arsenal XI vs. Sevilla: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Jorginho, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Arsenal subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Cozier-Duberry, Sagoe Jr.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ One change from Saturday's game with Newcastle United Let's get back to winning ways, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/71O1ZVkeTV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 8, 2023

