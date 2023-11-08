Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

The confirmed starting XI for Arsenal v Sevilla announced – Trossard starts

Arsenal seem to be going through a growining injury crisis every week, and with the games coming thick and fast Arteta has no choice but to rotate when he can.

Having said that, the boss is fully aware that a win tonight will practically secure a place in the knockout stages so he must play the best team he has available right now, no matter the dangers of burnout.

So, going on the urgent need for the full three points, this is the Arsenal starting line up that Daisy predicted earlier

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Jorginho – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli

So, other than my personal doubts that Nketiah or Martinelli will be fit enough, I don’t think she will be far wrong.

So now let us look at the confirmed team just announced by Arsenal…..

Arsenal XI vs. Sevilla: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Jorginho, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Arsenal subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Cozier-Duberry, Sagoe Jr.

Posted by

33 Comments

Add a Comment

    1. Same as lineup that played NewCastle with the exception of Nketiah. I am not surprised, I predicted it. It’s a strong midfield. And I am also happy for Arsenal bench, seasons ago with the numbers of star players we wouldn’t have survived. Epl

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. Defense should be alright. Jorginho, Havertz.. Hopefully will prove me wrong when I say they will be our burden again tonight

    Reply

  12. Once again we start with 10.5 men due to Havertz starting, but even so we should have enough firepower. Good to see Leo Trossard start at home and I expect him to do a lot of harm to Seville. It’s about time for Bukayo to give us a game, it’s been a while.

    Reply

  15. It sucks that I can’t stay up as need to wake up alright for work. But I hope we keep all the distractions of the weekend at bay and play well to give a treat for the match going supporters.

    Ps- considering we have all of Havertz and Trossard and Martinelli with us along with Tomi for the forward-left side, is MA going to invert from the opposite side, overload the middle and ping cross field balls to Havent to knock down for Marty or Tross? Considering Saliba also plays on the right….

    Reply

    1. Let’s put it this way- he still has a contract and from what I recall didn’t fancy any of the options on offer at the end of last season. As he is on silly money it’s hardly surprising – just shy of £14m over 4 years.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. Thanks Sue. Will never understand why he was retained in the first place if he would only be warming the bench and I’m not to sure what significance he has to the team now. He seems more like dead weight than a contributor.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  20. Whatever outcome of the match, Arteta should take full responsibility as the selection is on him. I would have preferred to have Rambo and Elneny in the place of Jorginho and Raya.

    Rotation is health for any team. Arsenal should not be an exception. A formation of 4-2-3-1 should also be considered depending on tactics.

    Reply

