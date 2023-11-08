The confirmed starting XI for Arsenal v Sevilla announced – Trossard starts

Arsenal seem to be going through a growining injury crisis every week, and with the games coming thick and fast Arteta has no choice but to rotate when he can.
Having said that, the boss is fully aware that a win tonight will practically secure a place in the knockout stages so he must play the best team he has available right now, no matter the dangers of burnout.
So, going on the urgent need for the full three points, this is the Arsenal starting line up that Daisy predicted earlier
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu
Jorginho – Rice – Havertz
Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli
So, other than my personal doubts that Nketiah or Martinelli will be fit enough, I don’t think she will be far wrong.
So now let us look at the confirmed team just announced by Arsenal…..
Arsenal XI vs. Sevilla: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Jorginho, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.
Arsenal subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Cozier-Duberry, Sagoe Jr.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
One change from Saturday's game with Newcastle United
Let’s go!!!
Bench is very very weak but hopefully the starting 11 should be able to get the job done
What? looks strong to me!
Last chance for Raya !
Is it?
Raya, trusted yet again, not right. Jorghino captain 2 games, 2 defeats, lets hope its not 3.
It’s a strong line-up and Sevilla would most likely park the bus
Same as lineup that played NewCastle with the exception of Nketiah. I am not surprised, I predicted it. It’s a strong midfield. And I am also happy for Arsenal bench, seasons ago with the numbers of star players we wouldn’t have survived. Epl
#star players injured we wouldn’t have survived
Defense should be alright. Jorginho, Havertz.. Hopefully will prove me wrong when I say they will be our burden again tonight
Just don’t get some “fans” negativity 🤔
Moan after the game if you need to!
This is it, surely this line up to be our best foot forward.
Why is Nketiah not in the match day squad?
Injured.
Jorginho and Havertz. It’s a nightmare we can’t wake up from.
It’s about time that Rice was made vice capt.
Once again we start with 10.5 men due to Havertz starting, but even so we should have enough firepower. Good to see Leo Trossard start at home and I expect him to do a lot of harm to Seville. It’s about time for Bukayo to give us a game, it’s been a while.
PISS POOR BENCH. The Big German Giraffe is in the first 11 line-up. Doesn’t inspire me one bit
Who pissed on your chips? It’s a good bench!
I hope its Havertz as 9 and trossard in midfield rather than the opposite which most likely the case.
It sucks that I can’t stay up as need to wake up alright for work. But I hope we keep all the distractions of the weekend at bay and play well to give a treat for the match going supporters.
Ps- considering we have all of Havertz and Trossard and Martinelli with us along with Tomi for the forward-left side, is MA going to invert from the opposite side, overload the middle and ping cross field balls to Havent to knock down for Marty or Tross? Considering Saliba also plays on the right….
Hi everyone. Is Cedric still in the team? because he hasn’t featured once for us this season.
Let’s put it this way- he still has a contract and from what I recall didn’t fancy any of the options on offer at the end of last season. As he is on silly money it’s hardly surprising – just shy of £14m over 4 years.
Thanks Sue. Will never understand why he was retained in the first place if he would only be warming the bench and I’m not to sure what significance he has to the team now. He seems more like dead weight than a contributor.
Havertz is going to win many aerial duels and Jorginho is going to dictate the play completely.
After a header like that?
See look at the header he won now at the back post 🙂
A 65 million-pound player can’t head the ball.
That seemed like his first ever attempt at heading the ball, ever… Artetas reaction to it says it all…😂
Whatever outcome of the match, Arteta should take full responsibility as the selection is on him. I would have preferred to have Rambo and Elneny in the place of Jorginho and Raya.
Rotation is health for any team. Arsenal should not be an exception. A formation of 4-2-3-1 should also be considered depending on tactics.
Martinelli is such a quality player!
Hope White plays well today, his performance almost always seems to affect Saka’s efficiency.
Sevilla are terrible