The confirmed teams for Arsenal’s tough trip to Leicester this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s clash between Leicester and Arsenal at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

Both sides arrive in form and a strong showing is expected to be shown by both top sides, with the winner likely to move up into fifth place before the rest of the weekend’s kick-offs.

With question marks over both Kieran Tierney and Ben White, we predicted the below starting line-up in our Team News piece earlier on today.

Ramsdale
Tomiyasu Chambers Gabriel Tavares
Saka Partey Lokonga Smith Rowe
Lacazette Aubameyang

As you can see, we wasn’t quite spot on, apart from Ben White recovering in time to start.

What are your predictions after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick

  1. Terrah says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:36 am

    COYG
    1-2 is the way to go,..i’m loving this 4-4-2 formation

    Reply
    1. Phenom says:
      October 30, 2021 at 11:48 am

      It’s more of a 4-4-1-1 @Terrah. Laca plays as no.10.

      1-3 for the gunners.

      Reply
    2. towny254 says:
      October 30, 2021 at 12:01 pm

      Patrick I see we are parking the bus and hoping to hit them on the break Ramsdales long balls to Auba to run onto

      Reply
  2. Sokie says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:37 am

    If we avoid a defeat today, I’m happy

    Reply
  3. Davi says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:38 am

    Best lineup we could pick. Can’t call this one, I think a draw is most likely but it could go either way – it’s all about the performance for me.

    Reply
  4. Dan kit says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:39 am

    Strongest team available,no excuses.
    COYG

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:42 am

    Glad White made it!! COYG

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:23 pm

      Sue I don’t but I keep saying keep going! Keep going! Be ruthless 👌 perfect first half but Ramsdale boy🔥🔥🔥🔥

      Reply
  6. Diadem says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:44 am

    Take your chances, COYG

    Reply
  7. Sue says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:44 am

    We’re at home to Sunderland!!

    Reply
    1. Mayor Francis says:
      October 30, 2021 at 11:48 am

      Wow!!!
      Sue, I wished for it and I’ve gotten my wish 😆. I am extremely ecstatic 💃💃💃

      Reply
      1. fairfan says:
        October 30, 2021 at 11:53 am

        Arsenal really does have outrageously good luck in cup draws as usual 🙂

        Reply
        1. Angus says:
          October 30, 2021 at 12:23 pm

          CL draws were outrageous good luck? Even when we got Monaco in the CL they had Mbappe.

          Last year in the League cup we had Leicester away, Liverpool away and got knocked out by Man City. FA Cup was Newcastle home and knocked out by Southampton away.

          As usual indeed.

          Reply
    2. Angus says:
      October 30, 2021 at 11:48 am

      Dream draw, hopefully some youngsters will get a chance at least of the bench.

      Reply
    3. Goonerboy says:
      October 30, 2021 at 11:48 am

      Good news Sue!

      Probably the best draw we could have hoped for! Thanks for the info.

      Reply
    4. Adajim says:
      October 30, 2021 at 11:53 am

      That’s good news

      Reply
    5. Sid says:
      October 30, 2021 at 12:04 pm

      Thanks for the info Sue! Great news it is… I kind of remember someone (Probably you and Ken) maybe talk about Sunderland at home… Nice to see that your predictions beyond the EPL are also as solid as the EPL ones 😜😜

      Reply
    6. Gogo says:
      October 30, 2021 at 12:20 pm

      Wow, this is a good draw. Could u post the other teams like city and pool pls.

      Reply
  8. Mayor Francis says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:46 am

    Perfect line up.
    Now, it’s up to the boys to give in a strong fight. COYG!!!💪

    Reply
  9. A J says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:46 am

    SUNDERLAND – WE WILL RAM JOHNSONS WORDS DOWN HIS THROAT !

    Big 3 points today boys.

    GOYG

    Reply
  10. Goonerboy says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:46 am

    Arteta learning not to change a winning team and also starts Lafayette??

    My manager is growing! 🙂🙂👍

    Reply
  11. Goonerboy says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Lacazette of course!

    Reply
  12. fairfan says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:52 am

    I marked this game down 6 weeks ago and thought now here will be a genuine test of our credentials and indeed of the Leicester lads.
    Really tough but winnable with luck.
    Two sides with useful form going in.
    Logically Leicester at home should sneak it.
    I reckon though this could swing any which way

    Reply
    1. AndersS says:
      October 30, 2021 at 12:11 pm

      It is the “logic”, that Leicester could be favourites, we have to change, and today will show, if we are on track.

      Reply
  13. I says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:54 am

    Nice line up

    Reply
  14. Angus says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:58 am

    Big game this. Think it’s a fair criticism that we haven’t really put in a decent away performance yet. Burnley was professional enough but is still our only away win. Take a win but a dominant performance really would be a statement.

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      October 30, 2021 at 12:06 pm

      Tbh if we complete a shut-out 1 nil I would be happier, though won’t refuse a dominant win ofc. Real character is shown in gritty displays and Arsenal vs Liverpool in 2020 or Man City Vs Arsenal during AW comes to mind for a recent fan like myself…

      Reply
  15. Sean Williams says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Looks a good team, glad that Lacca is playing. Leicester are a genuinely good team and Brendan Rogers a good manager. If we can get a result it would be a good confidence booster. This is essentially our best team available. Lacca can give room for Aubameyang to leave his mark. The problem is if we play a slow game Leicester will shred us, so we need high octane intensity from the first minute.

    Reply
  16. Sid says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    Best of Luck to the team! COYG!!!

    Reply
  17. guy says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    It’s almost not about Leicester. It’s about whether we can travel. Awful away, great at home. If we play as we have at the Emirates then we win. If we play as we have been playing away all season, we lose. And that’s against most of the teams in the league.
    If we can break that sequence and take form with us onto the road, then our season looks very promising. Fail, and we stay a mid-table team.
    Line-up is our best 11, so…
    COYG!

    Reply
  18. Prof.Wenger says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    As I expected, I hope our players will be ready and MA prepared them for the win only!!

    Reply
  19. Olaszx says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    Ben White start

    Reply
  20. Reggie says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    Team as expected, really strong look to it, no excuses, lets go and get them. 1-2

    Reply
  21. FingersFurnell says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    I’m not convinced the team is awful away but the elephant is still in the room, Auba who is capable of inspiring others has picked things up at home this season but was anonymous at Burnley and Brighton, I feel he could make the difference today as there’s not much between the two teams.

    Neither will win the league if they win or get relegated if they lose but a good one to win to try to get to the top of the ever growing middle pack in the League

    By the way, shout out for Bob Primrose Wilson’s 80th Birthday today, top keeper and a top bloke

    Reply
  22. Angus says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Give our set-piece coach a raise!!!!!

    Reply
  23. ToluCOYG says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    COYG!

    Gabriel on the beat.

    Reply
  24. Declan says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    Boom

    Reply
  25. Samuel Akinsola Adebosin says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    A good performance without a result to show for it is useless I would say.

    But in our EPL match away to Leicester today, the Arsenal starters and bench that have been put out by Arteta to start the match and come on to play in it are quite strong. Who they I believe and trust will repose the confidence that their Manager have in them to select them for the match, and that of those of us Gooners too who also have conference in them by mastering Leicester in the game and beat them 0-3 as I have predicted they will yesterday on this same JustArsenal website.

    I have no doubt in me whatsoever as to whether Arsenal will not beat Leicester today in their backyard. For, I am more than confident the Gunners will this afternoon at the King Power Stadium do the needful in the game to take the Foxes to the gun and down 3 of them with no any Gunners falling victim to the Foxes biting and pawing.

    Reply
  26. Samuel Akinsola Adebosin says:
  27. Declan says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    ESR !!

    Reply
  28. Sid says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    Boom ESR!!!!
    Too bad he is on the bench in my FPL team…lol

    Reply
  29. Goonerboy says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    Oh!!!!!!!!!! To be a gunner!

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      October 30, 2021 at 12:52 pm

      Easy peasy! Lemon squeezy!

      Reply
    2. Sue says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:06 pm

      Absolutely, Goonerboy!! 🙂

      Reply
  30. Davi says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    So far we’ve been unbelievably good. I thought we’d play well but we’ve stopped Leicester completely as well. Dominant.

    Reply
  31. instrooments says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    We have found our winning formula guysssssss….. Tavares ain’t returning to no bench for Tierney ….Saka ain’t swapping wings for no Pepe……lokonga ain’t returning to no bench for xhaka….. Ramsdale owns the goal post….Golden boy ESR ain’t changing positions for odegaard…..

    The lads are dominating and making Leicester look ordinary…

    I hope Gabriel is fine

    Coyg!!!!

    Reply
  32. Kedar says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    Gabriel is down
    Hope it is not serious..

    Reply
  33. gotanidea says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    Brendan Rodgers the bus driver is Arteta’s b1@tch!!!

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm

      My god your language bro, lol!!
      Let me join in- Rodgers tripping on Senor Arteta’s perfectly laid lego block minefield!

      Reply
      1. Ackshay says:
        October 30, 2021 at 1:03 pm

        Let’s add to it
        Fox hunting season is on and we have a big f**king canon.

        Reply
      2. gotanidea says:
        October 30, 2021 at 1:20 pm

        Hahaha he always parks the bus against us

        Reply
  34. Crowther says:
    October 30, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Admin,i don’t see my comment

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:20 pm

      And you will not see one ever again after your disgusting comment on the first gay footballer. Go away

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        October 30, 2021 at 1:26 pm

        Nice one, Pat. He should be ashamed of himself for that comment.

        Reply
        1. Admin Pat says:
          October 30, 2021 at 1:30 pm

          I actually banned 6 readers that day. I should have reported all of them. Bigots!

          Reply
  35. Kedar says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    3rd goal will kill the game

    Reply
  36. Davi says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    We’ve taken our foot off the gas. Dangerous.
    Amazing interception from Tomi there

    Reply
  37. SueP says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Great start
    Darling husband switched to the T20 for a second and I missed the first goal😡
    ‘Could’ end the day 5th!
    COYG

    Reply
  38. Kedar says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    We are sitting back
    Allowing Leicester to play

    Reply
  39. Kieron says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    This side is our beat by far my only worry is sqaud depth and quality beyond this 11 if we get injuries.
    First time I can remebet in a king time that our spine looks great with ramsgate Gabriel partey and any and all of our front players.
    Can’t see a place for xhaka back in this side.

    2.0 to the arsenal coyg!!

    Reply
  40. Ackshay says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    What a save😃😃😃

    Reply
  41. RW1 says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    Great 20 mins .. then nothing … completely ceded middle of the park .. thank god for ramsdale ! Where’s aubemayang ?

    Reply
    1. Bob says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:24 pm

      oh ffs, our defending has still been fantastic.

      Reply
  42. Dan kit says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    Ramsdale wow 👏

    Reply
  43. Sid says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    My God What a Save!!!!
    Ramsdale having a blinder with two magnificent saves!!!

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:17 pm

      And he is playing in opposite sun rays

      Reply
  44. Pco says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    RAMSDALE!!! Incredible.

    Reply
  45. Adega Olatunji says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Even Leno now agrees that he deserves to be on the bench by safe

    Reply
  46. Kieron says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Also this is exactly what we needed the big clear out, tomi lokonga partey white ramsdale and tavares so many new players that are quality have gelled quickly snd aren’t shackled by the past negativity and lack of confidence that’s built up over rhe years. Add a couple of experienced players in auba and laca then 2 young hungry players in esr and saka and the outcome is a powerful unit.

    Reply
  47. Kedar says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Ramsdale is far better than Pickford
    Pickford is error prone
    I don’t how he is still England’s number 1 keeper

    Reply
  48. Prof.Wenger says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Missing person .. “Jamie Vardy” !! =)

    MA push forward .. always forward they will come hard on us in the 2nd half be ready!

    Reply
  49. DaJuhi says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Amazing 25 mins, then forfeited the game. Whats going on? Get that possession on again!

    And mein Gott those Ramsdale saves!!

    Reply
  50. gotanidea says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    Rodgers parked the bus from the beginning again. By the time he changed his mind, it was too late

    Yet another worldie from Ramsdale, Seaman must be proud of him

    Reply
  51. Dhoni says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    What a save from Ramsdale😱 Tavares should be starting at least for now. We have get back in the game in second half.

    Reply
  52. OZGooner says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    We are starting to see this team come together. If they can consistantly maintain intensity then I think we can go places.

    Reply
  53. Sean Williams says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    Got to get the swagger and intensity back for the second half. One goal and we kill the game. What a save by Ramsdale. We must start like the first half and get another goal. Great 25 mins, but we need it for 90mins.

    Reply
  54. AY75 says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Good performance so far……. the team needs to learn to control games though. We ceded possession after the second goal……. those saves by Ramsdale though…… WOW!

    Reply
  55. Quantic Dream says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    Let’s just get the 3 points please! 🙏

    Reply
  56. Pco says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    Our team is screaming out for a striker that can do something with nothing. A nothing ball kicked up to him he’s strong enough to hold it up and even beat 1 or 2 players and get a goal for us. That’s what we are missing…

    Reply
  57. Voyageur says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Great first half although our tendency to lift the pedal off the gas is worrying. We did it against Spurs, CP and Villa. That type of game management only comes with experience though and we are obviously a bit short on that right now. Half time came at a good moment. More of the first 30 in the second half please.

    Reply
  58. Kieron says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    Small amount of traveling fans noisier than Emirates library!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:30 pm

      They’re incredible!!

      Reply
    2. Sue says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:31 pm

      They’re incredible!! 👌

      Reply
  59. Kev82 says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Ramsdale 😯🦸 come on Arsenal we got this 🥊

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:34 pm

      What a save, Kev! Bloody brilliant

      Reply
      1. Kev82 says:
        October 30, 2021 at 1:35 pm

        Amazing Sue the boy is top notch 😀

        Reply
  60. Adajim says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    I wouldn’t forgive the team and the coach if we didn’t win this game just like I haven’t forgiven them for the palace game

    Reply
  61. Ackshay says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    Ramsdale long passing is a game changer. Way easier to play from the back when you know your keeper can laser pass through the opponent high pressing.

    Reply
  62. Kedar says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    What are we doing

    Reply
  63. RW1 says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    We have substitutes I think !!!$

    Reply
  64. SueP says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Better from the Foxes
    Squeaky bum time

    Reply
  65. Samuel Akinsola Adebosin says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    The beginning of Arsenal winning this EPL match away to Leicester is to not allow Leicester to score against us at all in the 2nd half pf the match.

    The Gunners should therefore protect their 2 goals lead advantage in the match to not sit back too deep in the game to that could allow Leicester come at them often. But the Gunners could adopt a devastating counterattacking approach strategy in the game to score the match winning back breaker insurance 3rd goal.

    Reply
  66. SueP says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Ramsdale is having a blinding game

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:53 pm

      We should have got AMN on to shore up the midfield

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        October 30, 2021 at 1:57 pm

        Fair comment

        Reply
        1. SueP says:
          October 30, 2021 at 2:14 pm

          Mind you Odegaard has been good

          Reply
          1. Davi says:
            October 30, 2021 at 2:47 pm

            I think Laca is better off the ball and gives options for players to pass to, but when he sees an opening, his final ball is poor. Odegaard is kind of the opposite – when the pass is on, he can make it, but without Laca, his passing options are more limited and his movement isnt so good. Bit of a conundrum

  67. Ackshay says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    Disgusting piece of sh*t like evans should be banned. Deliberate attempt to hurt ramsdale.

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:53 pm

      Spot on

      Reply
    2. Kedar says:
      October 30, 2021 at 1:54 pm

      He has done these kind of things in past also..
      Check Evans vs Drogba on YouTube…
      You will see how he has kicked Drogba in chest

      Reply
  68. Kev82 says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    We need a 3rd goal to kill this game, can’t afford to sit back and invite pressure

    Reply
  69. Samuel Akinsola Adebosin says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:53 pm

    The beginning of Arsenal winning this EPL match away to Leicester is to not allow Leicester to score against us at all in the 2nd half of the match.

    The Gunners should therefore protect their 2 goals lead advantage in the match to not sit back too deep in the game that could allow Leicester to come at them often if they do. But the Gunners could adopt a devastating counterattacking approach strategy in the game to score the match winning back breaker insurance 3rd goal.

    Reply
  70. Gmv8 says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:53 pm

    Leicester is a team we have to beat to get anywhere near Europe. We can’t go defensive again, because we always concede.

    Reply
  71. Kedar says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    Tielemans is running the show at the moment

    Reply
  72. Kedar says:
    October 30, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    That should have been red

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      October 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm

      Agree

      Reply
  73. Ackshay says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    If that is an arsenal player direct red card Var and referee bias hits again.

    Reply
  74. SueP says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    Close!
    A confidence booster having been under pressure

    Reply
  75. Sue says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Loving the Saka and Emile Smith Rowe chant

    Reply
  76. Ackshay says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Odeggard been good since he came on. Exploiting leicester high line with his passes.

    Reply
  77. Kedar says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Love the Guy Tomiyasu
    No Nonsense

    Reply
  78. Kedar says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    Gabriel is Man of the match so far

    Reply
    1. Ackshay says:
      October 30, 2021 at 2:12 pm

      The great wall of Britain aka Ramsdale????

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        October 30, 2021 at 2:19 pm

        Yeah.. actually tough decision

        Reply
  79. instrooments says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    Am sooooo impressed with these lads…this team would be difficult to beat soon…the way they withstood the Leicester pressure is commendable and totally different from the shaky arsenal we have been seeing all these dark years…

    While Brendan Rodgers taking off maddison killed the tempo for his team and I loved it….

    Am super proud !!!!

    Reply
  80. Kedar says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    No Pépé for Saka
    Pépé Will loose the ball with every touch

    Reply
    1. Bob says:
      October 30, 2021 at 2:27 pm

      Did really well in the end.

      Reply
  81. Sue says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    Ramsdale MOTM 👏 Outstanding!

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      October 30, 2021 at 2:37 pm

      Easily man of the match, somebody tell Leno that’ how a keeper should look like🤛🔥🔥

      Reply
  82. Sean Williams says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    Great performance
    Ramsdale, White and Gabriel men of the match.

    Reply
    1. Skills1000 says:
      October 30, 2021 at 2:35 pm

      @Sean. I like that. Men of the Match.
      lol.
      Tomiyasu and Tavares also.

      Reply
  83. SueP says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Resolute second half after we we were under the cosh at times.
    A lot to be cheered about. Outstanding game by Ramsdale whose confidence is sky high and a clean sheet. Leicester were rattled at times and there were some cynical fouls. Rather a dent in the progress of the Foxes – marvellous!

    Reply
  84. Sue says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:28 pm

    Ramsdale giving his shirt and boots away 😍

    Reply
    1. Skills1000 says:
      October 30, 2021 at 2:33 pm

      Yes Sue. We are 5th now. From 20th to 5th. Every player today deserve a 9 out of 10 except Ramsdale. I give Ramsdale a 10.

      Ramsdale. Wow. An amazing goal keeper.

      Reply
  85. NathanB says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Pure gunner… I meet you home/away I silence you. I got A. Ramsdale, you better ask somebody. Arsenal 👌🏾😎

    Reply
  86. RW1 says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:31 pm

    Great result … but man of match was ramsdale which says something … white and Gabriel looks like a good partnership to me and white willing to carry ball important plus .. partey and sambi disappointing for me .. and I think one of aubemayang and laca are excess baggage … offer one plus Leno to inter in exchange for their Argentine striker

    Reply
  87. Adajim says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Rumour says Arteta was given 5games to impress or he get the sack. Am one of the few that gave him till December, hopefully he wouldn’t disappoint me.
    He got just Watford, Liverpool and Newcastle till December, I’ll wait and see.
    We are level on point with 4th placed team albeit with a game in hand

    Reply
  88. A J says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    What process – THIS PROCESS !

    Long way to go, and much still to do but we’re gradually getting there.

    Excellent today, not a bad performance out there.

    And as for Ramsdale … no comment required.

    £24M was far too much apparently – strange that , his value has increased already !

    We must now not foul up against Watford.

    Oh and by the way, well done boss.

    Reply
  89. Davi says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    I know I bleat on about Laca, but I really think his movement was critical to our dominant period in this first half. That’s what has been missing early in the season and almost all of last season – movement off the ball. It happens more when he’s there

    Anyway, ramsdale was amazing. His calmness on the ball was as critical as his brilliant saves; he’s so switched on and raises the players around him. I love how he plays those long passes into strikers feet without much elevation. I don’t think I had a strong opinion on his signing, but in all honesty did not expect him to be half as good as he’s been so far.

    Reply

