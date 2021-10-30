The confirmed teams for Arsenal’s tough trip to Leicester this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s clash between Leicester and Arsenal at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

Both sides arrive in form and a strong showing is expected to be shown by both top sides, with the winner likely to move up into fifth place before the rest of the weekend’s kick-offs.

With question marks over both Kieran Tierney and Ben White, we predicted the below starting line-up in our Team News piece earlier on today.

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu Chambers Gabriel Tavares

Saka Partey Lokonga Smith Rowe

Lacazette Aubameyang

As you can see, we wasn’t quite spot on, apart from Ben White recovering in time to start.

What are your predictions after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick

