The confirmed teams for Arsenal’s tough trip to Leicester this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s clash between Leicester and Arsenal at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.
Both sides arrive in form and a strong showing is expected to be shown by both top sides, with the winner likely to move up into fifth place before the rest of the weekend’s kick-offs.
With question marks over both Kieran Tierney and Ben White, we predicted the below starting line-up in our Team News piece earlier on today.
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu Chambers Gabriel Tavares
Saka Partey Lokonga Smith Rowe
Lacazette Aubameyang
As you can see, we wasn’t quite spot on, apart from Ben White recovering in time to start.
🚨 TEAM NEWS!
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex up front
🏴 @ben6white starts at the back
🇵🇹 @NunoTavares in defence#LEIARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 30, 2021
What are your predictions after seeing the line-ups?
Patrick
Watch The Just Arsenal Show 3 on YouTube – Dan Smith gives his opinion on why we are known as Banter FC
129 CommentsAdd a Comment
COYG
1-2 is the way to go,..i’m loving this 4-4-2 formation
It’s more of a 4-4-1-1 @Terrah. Laca plays as no.10.
1-3 for the gunners.
Patrick I see we are parking the bus and hoping to hit them on the break Ramsdales long balls to Auba to run onto
If we avoid a defeat today, I’m happy
Best lineup we could pick. Can’t call this one, I think a draw is most likely but it could go either way – it’s all about the performance for me.
Strongest team available,no excuses.
COYG
Glad White made it!! COYG
Sue I don’t but I keep saying keep going! Keep going! Be ruthless 👌 perfect first half but Ramsdale boy🔥🔥🔥🔥
Take your chances, COYG
We’re at home to Sunderland!!
Wow!!!
Sue, I wished for it and I’ve gotten my wish 😆. I am extremely ecstatic 💃💃💃
Arsenal really does have outrageously good luck in cup draws as usual 🙂
CL draws were outrageous good luck? Even when we got Monaco in the CL they had Mbappe.
Last year in the League cup we had Leicester away, Liverpool away and got knocked out by Man City. FA Cup was Newcastle home and knocked out by Southampton away.
As usual indeed.
Dream draw, hopefully some youngsters will get a chance at least of the bench.
Good news Sue!
Probably the best draw we could have hoped for! Thanks for the info.
That’s good news
Thanks for the info Sue! Great news it is… I kind of remember someone (Probably you and Ken) maybe talk about Sunderland at home… Nice to see that your predictions beyond the EPL are also as solid as the EPL ones 😜😜
Wow, this is a good draw. Could u post the other teams like city and pool pls.
Perfect line up.
Now, it’s up to the boys to give in a strong fight. COYG!!!💪
SUNDERLAND – WE WILL RAM JOHNSONS WORDS DOWN HIS THROAT !
Big 3 points today boys.
GOYG
Arteta learning not to change a winning team and also starts Lafayette??
My manager is growing! 🙂🙂👍
Lacazette of course!
I marked this game down 6 weeks ago and thought now here will be a genuine test of our credentials and indeed of the Leicester lads.
Really tough but winnable with luck.
Two sides with useful form going in.
Logically Leicester at home should sneak it.
I reckon though this could swing any which way
It is the “logic”, that Leicester could be favourites, we have to change, and today will show, if we are on track.
Nice line up
Big game this. Think it’s a fair criticism that we haven’t really put in a decent away performance yet. Burnley was professional enough but is still our only away win. Take a win but a dominant performance really would be a statement.
Tbh if we complete a shut-out 1 nil I would be happier, though won’t refuse a dominant win ofc. Real character is shown in gritty displays and Arsenal vs Liverpool in 2020 or Man City Vs Arsenal during AW comes to mind for a recent fan like myself…
Looks a good team, glad that Lacca is playing. Leicester are a genuinely good team and Brendan Rogers a good manager. If we can get a result it would be a good confidence booster. This is essentially our best team available. Lacca can give room for Aubameyang to leave his mark. The problem is if we play a slow game Leicester will shred us, so we need high octane intensity from the first minute.
Best of Luck to the team! COYG!!!
It’s almost not about Leicester. It’s about whether we can travel. Awful away, great at home. If we play as we have at the Emirates then we win. If we play as we have been playing away all season, we lose. And that’s against most of the teams in the league.
If we can break that sequence and take form with us onto the road, then our season looks very promising. Fail, and we stay a mid-table team.
Line-up is our best 11, so…
COYG!
As I expected, I hope our players will be ready and MA prepared them for the win only!!
Ben White start
Team as expected, really strong look to it, no excuses, lets go and get them. 1-2
I’m not convinced the team is awful away but the elephant is still in the room, Auba who is capable of inspiring others has picked things up at home this season but was anonymous at Burnley and Brighton, I feel he could make the difference today as there’s not much between the two teams.
Neither will win the league if they win or get relegated if they lose but a good one to win to try to get to the top of the ever growing middle pack in the League
By the way, shout out for Bob Primrose Wilson’s 80th Birthday today, top keeper and a top bloke
Give our set-piece coach a raise!!!!!
COYG!
Gabriel on the beat.
Boom
A good performance without a result to show for it is useless I would say.
But in our EPL match away to Leicester today, the Arsenal starters and bench that have been put out by Arteta to start the match and come on to play in it are quite strong. Who they I believe and trust will repose the confidence that their Manager have in them to select them for the match, and that of those of us Gooners too who also have conference in them by mastering Leicester in the game and beat them 0-3 as I have predicted they will yesterday on this same JustArsenal website.
I have no doubt in me whatsoever as to whether Arsenal will not beat Leicester today in their backyard. For, I am more than confident the Gunners will this afternoon at the King Power Stadium do the needful in the game to take the Foxes to the gun and down 3 of them with no any Gunners falling victim to the Foxes biting and pawing.
A good performance without a result to show for it is useless I would say.
But in our EPL match away to Leicester today, the Arsenal starters and bench that have been put out by Arteta to start the match and come on to play in it are quite strong. Who they I believe and trust will repose the confidence that their Manager has in them to select them for the match, and that of those of us Gooners too who also have conference in them by mastering Leicester in the game and beat them 0-3 as I have predicted they will yesterday on this same JustArsenal website.
I have no doubt in me whatsoever as to whether Arsenal will not beat Leicester today in their backyard. For, I am more than confident the Gunners will this afternoon at the King Power Stadium do the needful in the game to take the Foxes to the gun and down 3 of them with no any Gunners falling victim to the Foxes biting and pawing.
ESR !!
Boom ESR!!!!
Too bad he is on the bench in my FPL team…lol
Oh!!!!!!!!!! To be a gunner!
Easy peasy! Lemon squeezy!
Absolutely, Goonerboy!! 🙂
So far we’ve been unbelievably good. I thought we’d play well but we’ve stopped Leicester completely as well. Dominant.
We have found our winning formula guysssssss….. Tavares ain’t returning to no bench for Tierney ….Saka ain’t swapping wings for no Pepe……lokonga ain’t returning to no bench for xhaka….. Ramsdale owns the goal post….Golden boy ESR ain’t changing positions for odegaard…..
The lads are dominating and making Leicester look ordinary…
I hope Gabriel is fine
Coyg!!!!
Gabriel is down
Hope it is not serious..
Brendan Rodgers the bus driver is Arteta’s b1@tch!!!
My god your language bro, lol!!
Let me join in- Rodgers tripping on Senor Arteta’s perfectly laid lego block minefield!
Let’s add to it
Fox hunting season is on and we have a big f**king canon.
Hahaha he always parks the bus against us
Admin,i don’t see my comment
And you will not see one ever again after your disgusting comment on the first gay footballer. Go away
Nice one, Pat. He should be ashamed of himself for that comment.
I actually banned 6 readers that day. I should have reported all of them. Bigots!
3rd goal will kill the game
We’ve taken our foot off the gas. Dangerous.
Amazing interception from Tomi there
Great start
Darling husband switched to the T20 for a second and I missed the first goal😡
‘Could’ end the day 5th!
COYG
We are sitting back
Allowing Leicester to play
This side is our beat by far my only worry is sqaud depth and quality beyond this 11 if we get injuries.
First time I can remebet in a king time that our spine looks great with ramsgate Gabriel partey and any and all of our front players.
Can’t see a place for xhaka back in this side.
2.0 to the arsenal coyg!!
What a save😃😃😃
Great 20 mins .. then nothing … completely ceded middle of the park .. thank god for ramsdale ! Where’s aubemayang ?
oh ffs, our defending has still been fantastic.
Ramsdale wow 👏
My God What a Save!!!!
Ramsdale having a blinder with two magnificent saves!!!
And he is playing in opposite sun rays
RAMSDALE!!! Incredible.
Even Leno now agrees that he deserves to be on the bench by safe
Also this is exactly what we needed the big clear out, tomi lokonga partey white ramsdale and tavares so many new players that are quality have gelled quickly snd aren’t shackled by the past negativity and lack of confidence that’s built up over rhe years. Add a couple of experienced players in auba and laca then 2 young hungry players in esr and saka and the outcome is a powerful unit.
Ramsdale is far better than Pickford
Pickford is error prone
I don’t how he is still England’s number 1 keeper
Missing person .. “Jamie Vardy” !! =)
MA push forward .. always forward they will come hard on us in the 2nd half be ready!
Amazing 25 mins, then forfeited the game. Whats going on? Get that possession on again!
And mein Gott those Ramsdale saves!!
Rodgers parked the bus from the beginning again. By the time he changed his mind, it was too late
Yet another worldie from Ramsdale, Seaman must be proud of him
What a save from Ramsdale😱 Tavares should be starting at least for now. We have get back in the game in second half.
We are starting to see this team come together. If they can consistantly maintain intensity then I think we can go places.
Got to get the swagger and intensity back for the second half. One goal and we kill the game. What a save by Ramsdale. We must start like the first half and get another goal. Great 25 mins, but we need it for 90mins.
Good performance so far……. the team needs to learn to control games though. We ceded possession after the second goal……. those saves by Ramsdale though…… WOW!
Let’s just get the 3 points please! 🙏
Our team is screaming out for a striker that can do something with nothing. A nothing ball kicked up to him he’s strong enough to hold it up and even beat 1 or 2 players and get a goal for us. That’s what we are missing…
Great first half although our tendency to lift the pedal off the gas is worrying. We did it against Spurs, CP and Villa. That type of game management only comes with experience though and we are obviously a bit short on that right now. Half time came at a good moment. More of the first 30 in the second half please.
Small amount of traveling fans noisier than Emirates library!
They’re incredible!!
They’re incredible!! 👌
Ramsdale 😯🦸 come on Arsenal we got this 🥊
What a save, Kev! Bloody brilliant
Amazing Sue the boy is top notch 😀
I wouldn’t forgive the team and the coach if we didn’t win this game just like I haven’t forgiven them for the palace game
Ramsdale long passing is a game changer. Way easier to play from the back when you know your keeper can laser pass through the opponent high pressing.
What are we doing
We have substitutes I think !!!$
Better from the Foxes
Squeaky bum time
The beginning of Arsenal winning this EPL match away to Leicester is to not allow Leicester to score against us at all in the 2nd half pf the match.
The Gunners should therefore protect their 2 goals lead advantage in the match to not sit back too deep in the game to that could allow Leicester come at them often. But the Gunners could adopt a devastating counterattacking approach strategy in the game to score the match winning back breaker insurance 3rd goal.
Ramsdale is having a blinding game
We should have got AMN on to shore up the midfield
Fair comment
Mind you Odegaard has been good
I think Laca is better off the ball and gives options for players to pass to, but when he sees an opening, his final ball is poor. Odegaard is kind of the opposite – when the pass is on, he can make it, but without Laca, his passing options are more limited and his movement isnt so good. Bit of a conundrum
Disgusting piece of sh*t like evans should be banned. Deliberate attempt to hurt ramsdale.
Spot on
He has done these kind of things in past also..
Check Evans vs Drogba on YouTube…
You will see how he has kicked Drogba in chest
We need a 3rd goal to kill this game, can’t afford to sit back and invite pressure
The beginning of Arsenal winning this EPL match away to Leicester is to not allow Leicester to score against us at all in the 2nd half of the match.
The Gunners should therefore protect their 2 goals lead advantage in the match to not sit back too deep in the game that could allow Leicester to come at them often if they do. But the Gunners could adopt a devastating counterattacking approach strategy in the game to score the match winning back breaker insurance 3rd goal.
Leicester is a team we have to beat to get anywhere near Europe. We can’t go defensive again, because we always concede.
Tielemans is running the show at the moment
That should have been red
Agree
If that is an arsenal player direct red card Var and referee bias hits again.
Close!
A confidence booster having been under pressure
Loving the Saka and Emile Smith Rowe chant
Odeggard been good since he came on. Exploiting leicester high line with his passes.
Love the Guy Tomiyasu
No Nonsense
Gabriel is Man of the match so far
The great wall of Britain aka Ramsdale????
Yeah.. actually tough decision
Am sooooo impressed with these lads…this team would be difficult to beat soon…the way they withstood the Leicester pressure is commendable and totally different from the shaky arsenal we have been seeing all these dark years…
While Brendan Rodgers taking off maddison killed the tempo for his team and I loved it….
Am super proud !!!!
No Pépé for Saka
Pépé Will loose the ball with every touch
Did really well in the end.
Ramsdale MOTM 👏 Outstanding!
Easily man of the match, somebody tell Leno that’ how a keeper should look like🤛🔥🔥
Great performance
Ramsdale, White and Gabriel men of the match.
@Sean. I like that. Men of the Match.
lol.
Tomiyasu and Tavares also.
Resolute second half after we we were under the cosh at times.
A lot to be cheered about. Outstanding game by Ramsdale whose confidence is sky high and a clean sheet. Leicester were rattled at times and there were some cynical fouls. Rather a dent in the progress of the Foxes – marvellous!
Ramsdale giving his shirt and boots away 😍
Yes Sue. We are 5th now. From 20th to 5th. Every player today deserve a 9 out of 10 except Ramsdale. I give Ramsdale a 10.
Ramsdale. Wow. An amazing goal keeper.
Pure gunner… I meet you home/away I silence you. I got A. Ramsdale, you better ask somebody. Arsenal 👌🏾😎
Great result … but man of match was ramsdale which says something … white and Gabriel looks like a good partnership to me and white willing to carry ball important plus .. partey and sambi disappointing for me .. and I think one of aubemayang and laca are excess baggage … offer one plus Leno to inter in exchange for their Argentine striker
Rumour says Arteta was given 5games to impress or he get the sack. Am one of the few that gave him till December, hopefully he wouldn’t disappoint me.
He got just Watford, Liverpool and Newcastle till December, I’ll wait and see.
We are level on point with 4th placed team albeit with a game in hand
What process – THIS PROCESS !
Long way to go, and much still to do but we’re gradually getting there.
Excellent today, not a bad performance out there.
And as for Ramsdale … no comment required.
£24M was far too much apparently – strange that , his value has increased already !
We must now not foul up against Watford.
Oh and by the way, well done boss.
I know I bleat on about Laca, but I really think his movement was critical to our dominant period in this first half. That’s what has been missing early in the season and almost all of last season – movement off the ball. It happens more when he’s there
Anyway, ramsdale was amazing. His calmness on the ball was as critical as his brilliant saves; he’s so switched on and raises the players around him. I love how he plays those long passes into strikers feet without much elevation. I don’t think I had a strong opinion on his signing, but in all honesty did not expect him to be half as good as he’s been so far.