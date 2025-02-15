“The critics were waiting” Reporter says Arsenal have proven their doubters wrong

Sky Sports’ Sam Blitz believes Arsenal’s victory against Leicester City this afternoon has forced the club’s critics to abandon their pre-prepared complaints.

The Gunners struggled in the first half, looking far from their best and failing to create enough clear-cut chances. Leicester, despite their lowly position in the table, proved to be stubborn opponents, frustrating Mikel Arteta’s men with a well-organised defensive display.

Arsenal improved after the break, but they still found it difficult to break down a resilient Leicester side that looked determined to take something from the match. As the minutes ticked away, it seemed inevitable that Arsenal would drop two crucial points, with their title challenge taking another blow.

However, Mikel Merino stepped up when it mattered most. Introduced from the bench, the Spaniard became the unlikely hero, scoring twice late on to rescue Arsenal and ensure they remained in the title race. His match-winning performance spared the team from a week of intense scrutiny and criticism.

Blitz summed up the significance of the result on Sky Sports, saying:

“The critics were waiting for Arsenal, internal and external.

“It looked like they didn’t have enough up top. It looked like the failure to act in January would cost them.

“But up stepped Mikel Merino, of all people, to be Arsenal’s centre forward for the final few minutes. He scored twice.

“Edging past second-bottom in the table isn’t the sign of champions, but the bouncebackability from setbacks is.”

Blitz’s assessment is spot-on. Even some Arsenal fans had begun voicing their frustration during the game and would have turned against Arteta and his players if they had failed to secure all three points. The pressure was mounting, but Merino’s intervention silenced the doubters—at least for now.

Merino will undoubtedly remember this performance for a long time. His unexpected heroics raise an interesting question: who needs a new striker when you have Merino in your squad?