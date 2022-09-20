The Curious Case of Granit Xhaka’s time at Arsenal

Over the last decade, with the exception of Ozil, no player has been as divisive among the Arsenal fanbase as Granit Xhaka. His relationship with the Gooners has been tempestuous to say the least, rising to its zenith when he was booed off against Crystal Palace and told the fans in no uncertain terms what he thought of their response. That is the thing with Granit Xhaka, there are no uncertain terms. He plays his football with an honest passion that can be both his greatest asset and his biggest downfall.
Xhaka arrived with much fanfare and high expectations. The hope was that here was the commanding midfielder that Arsenal had lacked since Vieira. He had two Swiss titles to his name and was named in the Bundesliga team of the Year as well as being Borrusia Monchengladbach’s captain, all before his 23rd birthday. Over the next few seasons the team struggled and Xhaka did too and his seemingly most notable contributions were red cards, penalties conceded and own goals. But this is a narrative hugely eschewed by the circumstances.
The expectations were indeed huge, and Xhaka was seen as the man who would bring back former glories. But he arrived during the demise of the Wenger era and through the ill-fated Emery reign. This was a team that boasted players of the quality of Mustafi and Kolasinac, and had the work rate of Ozil. Xhaka’s box to box role was primarily taken up with plugging gaps. Fans noticed the mistimed tackles resulting in cards, but failed to recognize the lung bursting runs as attacks broke down and we were left exposed. They bemoaned the penalties and own goals, but allowed no credit for the desperate exposure that Xhaka was attempting to remedy.
What is notable about Xhaka was that he has been an ever-present through the tenures of three managers, all of whom are lauded for their tactical acumen. Arteta went to great lengths to convince him to remain when his departure seemed inevitable, and would prove to be a very unpopular move with the fan base who wanted him gone. When he was made captain it was a decision made by the other players as it was a democratic process. This highlights that, although unpopular with fans, he was hugely respected by his managers and team mates.
Two particularly poignant opinions on Xhaka may be the most revealing. Mourinho was desperate to sign him for Roma and he stated ‘Arsenal will only recognize what they had once he is gone’. When asked in an interview which midfielders playing today most resemble him, Patrick Vieira immediately replied Granit Xhaka ‘because he does all the important things that you don’t always see’.
And therein lies Xhaka’s conundrum. He contributes massively in less obvious manners. He reads the play and reacts. He narrows down the options available to attackers with clever positioning or teases them into making decisions that are not as incisive. When an Arsenal attack breaks down fans should pay attention to where Xhaka is looking. He instantly scans backwards and then races into a position where he feels he would be most disruptive to a counter attack. In the past when the team was less cohesive this would frequently result in him making a last ditch tackle, or attempting to, as he is overwhelmed by the oppositions options.
Make no mistake about it, there were times when the red mist appeared and Xhaka made some poor decisions as a result. He is abrasive and argumentative on the pitch. But this is passion and it is an integral part of his character. I would prefer that every day over the care less shrugs offered from the Ozils or Arshavins when they lost the ball.
Xhaka had his name chanted on Sunday and he was visibly moved. I hope that the fans are forgiving when we are suffering and a desperate last minute lunge sees Xhaka staring disbelievingly at the red card brandished by a ref as he is punished for his efforts when trying to help his team yet again.
Peter Doherty
Arteta talks about Xhaka, Nwaneri, Vieira and the improvement since last year…
I also have a similar opinion about Xhaka’s positional play and tactical understanding
His previous managers seemed to have known about his strengths, but they failed to minimize his weaknesses and couldn’t find a role that suits him the most
Hopefully he can help Arsenal win EL this season
He was never devisive, he was never controversial. He is a professional and a good person who has always given his all, commanding a tremendous respect from his peers and fellow professionals..
Who some fans decided to hate and wish him and his family harm for no reason whatsoever. Bad people..
Well well well 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I watched the Patrick Vieira interview too. Makes you wonder if managers like Wenger,Emery,Arteta, Mourinho and Vieira are all dumb or somehow biased for placing so much importance on Xhaka’s contribution on the pitch, while armchair and FIFA consoles managers knows best.
I constantly got criticized for defending Xhaka a lot just as I defended Arteta
Meanwhile the “He contributes nothing to the team and we’ll never win anything or be a top team with him” gang incoming
People have to just curb their biased dislike towards Xhaka.
The guy is a honest trier, honest fighter and always gives his all even if sometimes it’s not good enough.
But can’t ask anymore of the guy.
People have this predisposed dislike for him tha always clouds their objective analysis of him. They are always looking for the negatives and only the negatives about his game.
How can one be honest and Objective with such an already made up conclusion?
It was Giroud and Xhaka. Now that Giroud left Xhaka has had to take all the flak on his own.
Thank you, a very nice article.
I also think Xhaka should be praised for a 100% commitment to the current project. At his age, it could be discouraging to see priority given to long term development and not to immediate or short term success.
And Xhaka has never been a divisive personality. I can never remember him putting the club into disrepute like some other overrated, overhyped, overpaid and over pampered weasels / primadonnas.
The only time he couldn’t take the constant undeserved abuse was when he told our abusive idiotic fans at the emirates to “Fck Off”.
They all deserved it for pushing the guy to the limit.
I don’t think he was playing as a box to box midfielder before, and I think you’re massively overstating his contributions in previous seasons.
My view is that he has been a fairly average midfielder for years (by our standards), but the tweak arteta has introduced has enlightened me to the fact that there was always a very good player in there, the problem was that he was previously played in a role that he’s totally unsuited to – we wanted him to be our xabi alonso, but, despite having a very good left foot, he’s just not the type of player who can sit in midfield and be truly effective. Not in our teams at least.
Our previous managers therefore rightly identified that he was a very good player, but used him in completely the wrong way, and got consistently mediocre-to-poor results – it’s not that the fans are all crazy, we can only go by what we see. It all looks to have changed now, and in dramatic fashion. It speaks volumes about arteta’s understanding of the game that he was the one to see this issue and sort it out.
Good luck to Granit Xhaka – he’s found his feet and I wish him well.
I much liked the way this article gets to whole truth. My own personal dislike of Xhaka’s play -not him, but his play, an important distinction – has been based on the fact he is combative and that has lead to hot headedness, a great deal.
I also do not like his slowness of personal running nor slowness in moving the ball onwards. We cannot sensibly or truthfully deny that.
But, looking at the positive side, he DOES have huge commitment and his will to win is second to none. Those are also important qualities and ones to which I, among many others , have given far too little importance.
NOW that he is playing much further forward he is becoming effective, dangerous going forwards and has cut out the lunging mistimed tackles and thus has transformed dhimself into a highly effective player.
I have often said on JA that when facts change, only a fool does not change their thinking accordingly.
I have now done so, based entirely on current, not old evidence, of how well he is playing.
I am not a fool and so it gives me enormous pleasure to see him become a key and widely recognised as such, player in our team. AND therefore, to change my opinion.