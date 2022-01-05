The dangerous game of hope that could cost Arteta his job

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager and there have been moments when he has been very close to the exit door but not no more.

Those that have supported Arteta will feel some vindication in their backing of the manager and are now the more vocal fan grouping and rightfully so.

Arteta’s way is proving to be the right way and the fact that we are fourth and in a cup semi-final gives him credit in the bank but that is so fragile and the fans will turn if things go pear-shaped.

Now, the loudest fans are stating with their chests that Arsenal will finish top four, that we will be challengers for major silverware sooner than later and that we have a group of players that are among the best in their positions or age group within the league.

Everything is now very positive and hope for a better future is becoming infectious.

This is now a critical moment for Arteta because hope is now alive, we are starting to believe once again.

But therein lies the huge risk for the manager.

If we fail to finish top four and win no silverware, even worse if Tottenham grabs that top-four spot and they win the Carabao Cup, possibly beating us in the final, where will those that support Arteta be?

They will be a lot quieter and the Arteta out brigade will be back in full force once again.

Losing hope is catastrophic for any fan base and failure this season, considering where we are now, could have a devastating effect on the fan base and that could tear the club apart.

That may sound an exaggeration but we all know what it was like under Wenger at the end, we have experienced it at different points under Arteta.

Hopefully, Arteta will continue as he has been doing and prove his doubters wrong but if he does not then the toxicity will make a reappearance and I am not sure that the Spaniard will survive that.

The moment you give the fan base hope, you had better deliver because if you do not then forgiveness is in short supply.

