The dangerous game of hope that could cost Arteta his job

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager and there have been moments when he has been very close to the exit door but not no more.
Those that have supported Arteta will feel some vindication in their backing of the manager and are now the more vocal fan grouping and rightfully so.
Arteta’s way is proving to be the right way and the fact that we are fourth and in a cup semi-final gives him credit in the bank but that is so fragile and the fans will turn if things go pear-shaped.
Now, the loudest fans are stating with their chests that Arsenal will finish top four, that we will be challengers for major silverware sooner than later and that we have a group of players that are among the best in their positions or age group within the league.
Everything is now very positive and hope for a better future is becoming infectious.
This is now a critical moment for Arteta because hope is now alive, we are starting to believe once again.
But therein lies the huge risk for the manager.
If we fail to finish top four and win no silverware, even worse if Tottenham grabs that top-four spot and they win the Carabao Cup, possibly beating us in the final, where will those that support Arteta be?
They will be a lot quieter and the Arteta out brigade will be back in full force once again.
Losing hope is catastrophic for any fan base and failure this season, considering where we are now, could have a devastating effect on the fan base and that could tear the club apart.
That may sound an exaggeration but we all know what it was like under Wenger at the end, we have experienced it at different points under Arteta.
Hopefully, Arteta will continue as he has been doing and prove his doubters wrong but if he does not then the toxicity will make a reappearance and I am not sure that the Spaniard will survive that.
The moment you give the fan base hope, you had better deliver because if you do not then forgiveness is in short supply.
There are outliers on both ends of the supporter spectrum – folks who will want Arteta out if we lose a few games in a row and don’t get top four and folks who will be happy with any improvement from the last couple of seasons of 8th place finishes and rather uninspiring performances.
I’ll be in the middle group which I suspect is the majority. Happy this year with being in the conversation for fourth, disappointed if we don’t get top six and excited if we continue to see our young manager and young players leading the way in giving us exciting football again. Happy mainly because this gives a solid platform to be challenging for the title in one or two years.
Nice one…please be a little more ambitious, it is what the manager and players demand of us…to push them to do more.
While I understand that many of us are afraid of shattered hopes again, they deserve our benefit of doubt because we can all see that something good is beginning to happen.
Kind regards
Many football fans have at most a three week memory. In the summer no one predicted top 4 and after the 0-3 start absolutely nobody , I swear nobody “expected” top 4.
I predicted 5/6 by May in the summer and maintained that view through out.
Any one who now expects top 4 after never having predicted top 4 in the summer is a complete and utter idiotic hypocrite.
I don’t agree with your pessimism, there is nothing wrong with being hopeful, only a blind would ignore all the positives that are there to be built upon and it has nothing to do with the Boss’s job. A true fan shall rally around the troop and push them the greater heights which is what they are demanding of us.
Even the players themselves dream of finishing higher than fourth and it is not a crime, slightly disappointed in your opinion, it is unlike you.
Under that scenario this is a no win situation!
Trust the process and stop whinging!
There will still be ups and downs!
CAN WE HAVE SOME POSITIVE ARTICLES INSTEAD OF DRAB LIKE THIS FFS.
BACK THE TEAM, CLUB AND MANAGER AND SEE WHERE AND HOW IT GOES BY THE END OF THE SEASON.
WE’RE IN THE BEST FORM WE HAVE BEEN IN FOR A LONG ASS TIME, YET ITS ALL DOOM AND GLOOM CRAP
Doom and gloom sells it’s a known fact.
Positive news is bad business for the media.
When Arsenal wins the comments section goes quiet. When Arsenal loses the comments section goes berserk. As the old media maxim goes “if it bleeds it leads”
According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City have been keeping tabs on Mikel Arteta’s progress at Arsenal, as he is thought to be a potential successor to Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has already suggested he could leave Manchester City, when his current contract runs out in 2023. So do not make any unconstructive comments or articles about Arteta, otherwise he could be fed up with the Gooners’ negativity and immaturity
Let me get this right, Arteta could leave Arsenal because of negative comments and articles written about him for Manchester city 😂. You are the funniest contributor on this site. Are we now supposed to watch what we say ? Haha.
If arteta does leave it will be due to money and ambition I’m sure.
There are too many unconstructive comments and articles about him on the net, so he could’ve left if he wasn’t fond of Arsenal
How would you expect any manager to start on our road back to the top, without giving hope to the fans????
There is always hope, and of course there will be more hope, when there are signs of improvement.