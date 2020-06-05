The date for Arsenal’s FA Cup game against Sheffield United has been confirmed

Arsenal remains unbeaten in domestic competition this year, and although they were knocked out of the Europa League in a cruel manner earlier in the year, the Gunners still have hopes of ending this season on a positive note.

Mikel Arteta took over an underperforming team and players who looked very much out of their depth.

The Spaniard has managed to transform the mood around the Emirates in the short time that he has been the manager.

Ending this season with a trophy would be an amazing bonus and as it stands, Arsenal’s only chance of doing that would be to win the FA Cup.

This competition is one that the Gunners have been very successful in, even in the latter years of Arsene Wenger’s reign when we struggled to do well in the Premier League, we still continuously won the FA Cup.

Arteta’s side has now reached the quarterfinal of the competition and the coronavirus pandemic has seen the date for their quarterfinal match moved.

A new date has been announced with the game now set to take place at the end of this month when football returns.

Arsenal has confirmed that they will be visiting Sheffield United for their quarterfinal match on the 28th of June at 1 pm.