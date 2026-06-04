The Day Jens Lehmann Made His Final Arsenal Appearance

In 2011, the “Mad Man” made his final appearance for the one and only Arsenal from North London.

Following Manuel Almunia picking up an injury during the warm-up before Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Blackpool, Jens Lehmann was called upon to make his 200th appearance for Arsene Wenger’s side.

Lehmann, who famously played every league game during Arsenal’s unbeaten 2003/04 Invincible campaign, had only recently been re-signed by Wenger despite officially retiring from football. The club found itself in the middle of a goalkeeping injury crisis, with first-team options Wojciech Szczesny, Lukasz Fabianski and Vito Mannone all unavailable during the closing stages of the 2010/11 season.

What initially appeared to be a temporary emergency measure would soon provide Arsenal supporters with one final memory of one of the club’s most iconic goalkeepers.

An Unexpected Return For An Arsenal Legend

With Lehmann between the posts, Arsenal travelled to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool in a match that would end in a 3-1 victory for the Gunners.

To this day, it remains the only Premier League meeting between the two sides at Bloomfield Road, as Blackpool were relegated at the end of the season after just one campaign in the top flight.

Inside 17 minutes, Arsenal took the lead through Abou Diaby. The midfielder arrived at the far post to fire home after receiving a low Robin van Persie cross from the left-hand side.

Just three minutes later, Emmanuel Eboue doubled Arsenal’s advantage after making a determined run into the penalty area before calmly finishing from the centre of the box.

Lehmann Answers Wenger’s Call

Seven minutes into the second half, Lehmann’s ageing legs and reactions were tested. After Jason Puncheon found DJ Campbell inside the penalty area, the German brought the striker down. However, the referee played advantage, allowing Gary Taylor-Fletcher to pounce and score while Lehmann remained stranded off his line.

Despite Blackpool pulling a goal back, Arsenal restored their two-goal cushion in the 76th minute. Theo Walcott burst down the right wing and delivered a low cross for Van Persie, who converted from close range to seal the victory.

The result kept Arsenal’s title hopes alive, although Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United would eventually secure the Premier League title.

Following the match, as reported by BBC Sport, Wenger praised his veteran goalkeeper’s contribution.

“Jens is a competitor,” said the Arsenal manager. “He brings determination, which you need in the final sprint.”

Lehmann himself admitted he was surprised by the opportunity.

“I couldn’t really think about it, I couldn’t afford to be nervous. Sometimes life is about surprises.”

For Arsenal supporters, it was certainly a surprise, but a welcome one. Called out of retirement at 41 years old during a goalkeeping crisis, Lehmann answered Wenger’s call and helped guide the Gunners to victory one final time.

While his Arsenal career is most remembered for the Invincibles season, his farewell appearance against Blackpool remains one of the most unique and memorable exits in the club’s history.

Liam Harding

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