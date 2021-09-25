“The day of my debut was amazing” Tomiyasu cannot get over his first Arsenal start

Takehiro Tomiyasu cannot get over his first start for Arsenal as he lives his dream of playing in the Premier League with the Gunners.

They signed the impressive Japanese defender from Bologna in the last transfer window.

He had been linked with a move to Tottenham prior to joining Arsenal and it seemed he wouldn’t get his Premier League move after Spurs pulled out of negotiations with his former club.

Arsenal pounced to sign him just before the transfer window closed and his early-season form shows they did the right thing.

The defender has helped the Gunners keep a clean sheet in their last two league games and he has been hailed for his performances.

As he impresses, he is also relishing playing in the Premier League and says it was special for him to put on the Arsenal shirt for the first time.

He said as quoted by Transfermarketweb: “The day of my debut was amazing. It was a special day for me because it was my big dream to play in the Premier League.

“Especially to do that at Emirates Stadium as well – it was just wonderful. I can tell you that I’ve never heard a sound like that before – never in my life. So it was really special for me. I will always remember it.

“That noise came as a surprise to me of course – I’ve not been in front of that many supporters before. But during the game I was focussed on playing. I needed to focus on my performance, so that’s what I tried to do. It was amazing for me.

“I could hear it from the moment we walked onto the pitch. Then every time when I got the ball or played the ball, I could hear the noise. Then of course the goal as well.”

Tomiyasu will get a chance to show Tottenham that they should have signed him when Arsenal play the Gunners in the Premier League tomorrow.