The Bologna deal for Calafiori is getting more complicated by the day – Maybe Arsenal should just move on…

Bologna is giving Arsenal a difficult time in their pursuit of defensive star Ricardo Calafiori. Arsenal’s plan was to bring Calafiori on board so that he could strengthen their left-side defence.

With this addition, the team aimed to have a strong defensive lineup with three excellent options for each position. It looks like that deal is pretty much set to happen, with the player only interested in Arsenal and even agreeing to personal terms.But Bologna is really giving the North Londoners a tough time.

The Italian team is hoping that Basel, who sold them the defender last summer, will consider reducing their sell-on clause, which currently stands at 50%. Additionally, they are requesting that Arsenal make an initial offer of at least £42 million (€50 million) for the defender, according to II Resto del Carino. Arsenal had only offered to go up to £42 million by including add-ons.

They’re offering £38 million plus an additional £4 million in add-ons. However, this doesn’t sit well with the Italian side. Arsenal seem really keen on getting Bologna to join their project, and it looks like they might have to spend a lot of money on the defender. Given that the Serie A side is not joking, in fact, the defender is to report for preseason training on the 20th of July.

The hype surrounding the Calafiori-to-Arsenal move is insane. I really hope it happens, but the longer the stalemate carries on the more worried I get!

Maybe we just give up and go and get Kadiolglu instead?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…