‘The decision rests with him’ – Midfielder’s father talks up Arsenal exit

Lucas Torreira believes he is likely to seal a permanent move to Fiorentina, with his ties to Arsenal set to come to an end in the near future.

The Gunners signed the Uruguayan midfielder back in 2018, and immediately began to shine in Unai Emery’s side, but his form at the top level was short-lived.

He struggled to hold onto his role in the first-team, and later when he left to join Atletico Madrid on loan, it became known that London life had began to unsettled him.

He has since left on another loan and return to Serie A with Fiorentina, and things appear to be going much better for the 25 year-old, and his father believes he is likely to make that move permanent.

“I want my son to be happy, we support him but if Lucas continues like this then it’s clear that Fiorentina will keep him,” Ricardo Torreira told Radio Bruno (via Viola News).

“The decision rests with him and his agent, a person who has opened many horizons for him. I assure you, however, that at the moment the relationship with the Viola world is excellent.”

Torreira showed immense talent when arriving at the Emirates, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be in north London. We can only hope that he does continue to enjoy his return to form in Florence where he appears to be enjoying himself, so that he can get his career back on track, while we’ll get the fee we deserve.

His father certainly talks too much when it comes to his son’s career, but I take nothing away from his son. He is better than he has shown in recent years, but it doesn’t seem to be possible for him to find the level needed to help us progress.

Patrick