“The detail” Jamie Redknapp in awe of Arsenal’s setpiece prowess

Arsenal scored from another set piece to secure all three points in their game against Tottenham this afternoon.

The Gunners have become known for their dangerous set pieces, and Gabriel Magalhães was on hand to convert one today, sealing the victory for Mikel Arteta’s men.

While Arsenal excels at both executing and defending set pieces, defending them has become a major issue for Tottenham.

The Whites often concede from set pieces, and Gabriel’s goal is yet another example that will concern their fans.

Jamie Redknapp has now reacted to Arsenal’s proficiency in making the most of set pieces, stating that they are among the best in the Premier League.

He said on Sky Sports:

“It is Spurs’ Cryptonite, they cannot defend from corners, but Arsenal and Aston Villa are the best at corners, the detail, good delivery in, they are attacking the ball, they were unlucky in the first half, but with the right delivery in the second half from Saka and Gabriel is just too strong for Romero and it is a fantastic header.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have one of the most productive setpiece routines in the Premier League and must continue working on perfecting it.

Games like the Tottenham fixture can be decided by the tiniest of margins, so it is important to have a small advantage.

ADMIN COMMENT

