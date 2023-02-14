The difference between Arsenal and Man City in title race is just 0.01%

Arsenal and Manchester City have never been closer to each other at the top of the league table as both clubs prepare to meet this midweek.

Mikel Arteta’s side is battling to take the PL crown from City and has been superb for much of the campaign.

However, the Gunners have hit a rough patch in their last two matches, with Everton beating them and Brentford earning a 1-1 draw against them in the next game.

These results have made the match against City a must-win, or at least a game Arsenal must not lose if they want to remain at the top of the league table.

City is getting closer to them and Opta released new stats which showed that Arsenal’s chance of winning the title is now 48.90%.

Manchester City is close by with a 48.89% chance of winning the title ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side.

This means there is just a 0.01% difference between both clubs and Arsenal knows they cannot afford to lose that advantage by suffering a defeat against City.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been in a thrilling title race and this is the definition of the tightest of margins. The game against City would be tough, but we must play our game with confidence and assurance that we can earn all the points.

