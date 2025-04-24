The difference between Pep Guardiola and the rest, including Arteta

To be a big club, you must act like a big club.
Manchester City are not a bigger institution than Arsenal by any metric, other than the fact Sheikh Mansour happened to choose to buy them in 2008.
There are Gooners who will argue that finishing second in the league is not the end of the world. Yet, when asked by Sky Sports on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola made it clear that there is no scenario between now and May that could make this season a positive one.
Some Spurs fans suggest that finishing 16th in the table would be forgiven if Ange Postecoglou lifts the Europa League. Even Gary Neville contends that Manchester United winning that competition should be viewed as a success.
Guardiola, however, is adamant that even in the best-case scenario—finishing as high as possible in the league and winning the FA Cup—this would still constitute a “bad” year at the Etihad.
The irony is, if he chose to, the 54-year-old could produce as many excuses as his peers.
He manages a successful squad that has earned the right to falter. There is no shame in winning six of the last seven league titles and finally reaching a point where physical and mental fatigue catch up.
The Spaniard could point to the misfortune of losing Rodri since September, the ongoing fitness issues with Stones, or Haaland’s spells on the sidelines.
But if you want to understand why he is among the greatest managers in history, it’s because he sets standards—and refuses to tolerate anything less. No “what ifs”, no comfort zones, no compromises.
Sir Alex Ferguson once said you learn the most about a person not when things are going well, but when they face adversity.
Do you blame others?
Do you create conspiracy theories?
Do you wallow in self-pity?
Do you come up with a hundred reasons for failure?
In January, both Manchester City and Arsenal were falling short of their targets.
Observe how the ownership at Manchester responded, compared to those in North London.
Watch how both clubs behave this summer.
Listen to which fanbase justifies underachievement.
Note which manager is honest enough to call their season a failure.
Pep Guardiola demands excellence and refuses to accept anything less.
Which is precisely why he is the best.
He’s seen as the best as he’s a good manager, and he doesn’t build teams from scratch, like Morhino they work with the cream off the top.
It is as simple as that.
You call Guardiola the best. This assumption is based on what exactly?
You don’t call someone the best because he doesn’t make excuses. And speaking of excuses, didn’t he blame the ball like Arteta did?
Also you don’t call someone the best because their club was quick to try and find a solution to problems.
There’s no manager who makes excuses like Klopp. He would even blame my grandma just to make an excuse. Yet whoever watches football will clearly see that Klopp is more of a tactical genius that Guardiola and his spending is significantly lower than Guardiola
Moreover, there exists a certain Ancelotti who has achieved more without having 115 charges. That is a fact
And before you point to his League titles, Conte also has many of those yet is never anywhere close to the conversation when talking about the best managers.
If I was to choose between Pep and Klopp to manage an average team which wasn’t going to get any investments but needed to be guided through a season, I know which manager I would choose
He’s the best because of what he wins while playing football the right way
I disagree completely. There’s no such thing as PLAYING FOOTBALL THE RIGHT WAY. Remember Guardiola’s tiki-taka? Now it’s Klopp’s gegenpressing that everyone is subscribing to. Before all these there existed people like Cruyff with TOTAL FOOTBALL and more will come up. Football is played WITHIN THE RULES and not THE RIGHT WAY
Been trying reply to this but my comment isn’t going through
ADMIN 😡
Your posts were held for moderation, there was no need to do ten posts, one would have sufficed.
I disagree completely. There’s no such thing as “playing football the right way”. Remember Guardiola’s tiki-taka? Now it’s Klopp’s gegenpressing that everyone is subscribing to. Before all these there existed people like Cruyff with “Total Football” and more will come up. Football is played “within the rules” and not “the right way”
Yeah you asked for my opinion though
Football is about winning trophies which he does
Pep is the closest to winning trophies playing the football I like
Especially at an era where Jose and Benitez were making football like a chess match
Those Chelsea Liverpool games were hard to watch
Along comes Pep who proves beauty can beat the beast
He “demands excellence”. Of course, you can come up with any narrative you like when you have a platform. When Man City found they were struggling (which is relative to their own levels) they went out and spent over £180m. So, apparently, all it takes is to “demand excellence” to have this access to huge amounts of money which most teams could never dream of. Remember, this was merely to strengthen a side that was already stronger than most teams in world football. Once again we have a narrative being constructed to drive an agenda.
“But if you want to understand why he is among the greatest managers in history, it’s because he sets standards—and refuses to tolerate anything less. No “what ifs”, no comfort zones, no compromises.”
It’s funny that Pep gets praise for this (which I agree with), but when Arteta’s demands certain standards to be met from his players, like of Ozil, and especially Auba, he got a lot of flak.
When it comes to Pep, I find it tough to judge him. His teams play beautiful football, and he wins everything multiple times. But he’s had it easier than any other manager.
The best squads, the biggest budgets, and zero competition from his time in Germany. When you’ve got better tools than everyone else, it’s hard to say just how good is.
That said, I still think he’s one of the best out there.
Here is where the difference in manager’s really gets interesting as dgr8xt seems to suggest.
Dan headline should have read ” The difference between Jergen Klopp and the rest including Arteta ”
The sheer difference in that sense is their man management skills, Jergen Klopp personal connection with players maybe only rival by a certain legendary Frenchman.
Klopp heavy metal football which can swiftly turn smash and grab against superior opposition is probaly why he’s seen as such a tactical genius
Guardiola is very bold, highly creative and one of a kind
I believe he was the one that invented the inverted-fullback tactics to counter the rampant overlapping-fullback ones
He might also be the only world-class manager that will never manage his own country’s national football team, because of his political comments
The most decorated football manager of all-time does come with that little flaw, but I hope he’ll manage Arsenal one day
Funny how once upon a time it was commonplace for many to bash Pep and say he was “buying success” with the massive amounts of cash he was spending.
However, under Arteta you don’t really hear it as much, considering we have spent massive amounts of cash, to the likely tune of over 1 billion in Arteta’s time as manager.
Difference is Pep tends to win trophies and titles as a result of the spending, unfortunately Arteta has not. Maybe in time he will, but currently our massive spending has resulted in another top 4 trophy, and the possibility of a CL trophy.
That CL trophy would turn around impressions, gloss over shortcomings, and paper over some cracks in the team.
Curious to see if the commenters saying “trophies are not everything,” will maintain that stance if we win the CL.
If they are consistent, they will say little if trophies truly “are not everything.” However, if they suddenly feel that trophies now prove something, see them for the hucksters they are. Rather than maintain consistency they change as quickly as the direction of the wind.
There is a lot of BS written about Pep but he is the best manager in league football at the moment. He is revolutionary. Others have tried to copy him, including our manager and can not hold a candle to him. His trophy cabinet says it all.