The difference between Pep Guardiola and the rest, including Arteta

To be a big club, you must act like a big club.

Manchester City are not a bigger institution than Arsenal by any metric, other than the fact Sheikh Mansour happened to choose to buy them in 2008.

There are Gooners who will argue that finishing second in the league is not the end of the world. Yet, when asked by Sky Sports on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola made it clear that there is no scenario between now and May that could make this season a positive one.

Some Spurs fans suggest that finishing 16th in the table would be forgiven if Ange Postecoglou lifts the Europa League. Even Gary Neville contends that Manchester United winning that competition should be viewed as a success.

Guardiola, however, is adamant that even in the best-case scenario—finishing as high as possible in the league and winning the FA Cup—this would still constitute a “bad” year at the Etihad.

The irony is, if he chose to, the 54-year-old could produce as many excuses as his peers.

He manages a successful squad that has earned the right to falter. There is no shame in winning six of the last seven league titles and finally reaching a point where physical and mental fatigue catch up.

The Spaniard could point to the misfortune of losing Rodri since September, the ongoing fitness issues with Stones, or Haaland’s spells on the sidelines.

But if you want to understand why he is among the greatest managers in history, it’s because he sets standards—and refuses to tolerate anything less. No “what ifs”, no comfort zones, no compromises.

Sir Alex Ferguson once said you learn the most about a person not when things are going well, but when they face adversity.

Do you blame others?

Do you create conspiracy theories?

Do you wallow in self-pity?

Do you come up with a hundred reasons for failure?

In January, both Manchester City and Arsenal were falling short of their targets.

Observe how the ownership at Manchester responded, compared to those in North London.

Watch how both clubs behave this summer.

Listen to which fanbase justifies underachievement.

Note which manager is honest enough to call their season a failure.

Pep Guardiola demands excellence and refuses to accept anything less.

Which is precisely why he is the best.

Dan Smith