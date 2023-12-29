“The difference” Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal deserved more from West Ham game

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal dominated their 2-0 loss to West Ham last night and did not deserve to lose.

The Gunners had hoped to secure a victory in that fixture and return to the top of the Premier League table after being displaced by Liverpool. However, West Ham also sought a win to improve their standing in the race for European places.

David Moyes had a poor record with all his clubs at the Emirates, and he was determined to change that.

It was up to Arsenal to demonstrate that they were ready to be champions, and they played well. However, West Ham proved to be a formidable opponent, and the Hammers finished the game with a 2-0 win, with the potential for more goals.

After the match, Arteta insisted that his team had a good game but was lacking in the opponent’s box.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘West Ham won the game but I think we deserved much more.

‘We tried, and tried and tried but the difference was maybe in the boxes. You have to make the difference in the boxes’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

There will be trickier opponents to face in the coming weeks, and we simply have to start winning these matches.

