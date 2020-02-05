The dilemma that a rejuvenated Shkodran Mustafi has placed on Mikel Arteta

Shkodran Mustafi has presented Mikel Arteta with a selection headache.

Shkodran Mustafi has really turned a corner. The German has moved from being arguably the most-ridiculed player to become one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet.

Mustafi has become so important that when he limped off against Bournemouth in the FA Cup, fans were worried about missing him.

Mikel Arteta also showed how much he trusted the German when he threw him straight back into action against Burnley after recovering well from the knock against the Cherries.

Mustafi’s upturn in form has come at the same time as the arrival of Pablo Mari and I believe that he has now given Arteta a dilemma to think about.

The Spaniard had signed Mari because he needed to get a left-sided centre back and partly because the likes of Mustafi had previously been underperforming.

If Mari trains well in Dubai and adapts to the Spaniard’s tactics then you have to think that the on-loan former Manchester City defender will be in serious contention for a first-team start against Newcastle United on the 16th of this month.

In the event that Mari is confirmed as a starter, who should partner the 26-year-old?

Most people would consider David Luiz the obvious choice to partner Mari at the back, some will argue for Sokratis or even Rob Holding, however, I believe going with any of them would be harsh on Mustafi based on his recent form.

The German had adapted well to the demands of Arteta and I think he deserves to be given a chance to play alongside Mari.

