The Draw is made for Dan’s Justarsenal Euro 2020 Championship Prediction League

So I have done the draw for the Justarsenal Euro 2020 Championship involving those who finished in the top 24 of the domestic table (everyone can join in though).

Like the countries, players will be divided into 6 groups of 4.

Competitors will predict every single score of the group stage, 1 point for the correct result, 3 for getting the scoreline spot on.

Qualification will mirror real life, the top 2 from each group go to the knockout stages, along with 4 of the best 6 third place finishes (a rule I hate by the way).

Let me know if you don’t want to play (or will not be available), but as things stand after a random draw ……..

We start with 24 and after the group stage we lose 8 of you

Group A B C

Phenom (ranked 21) Terrah (6th) Ernie Black (24th)

HH (2nd) Samson (9th) Kenya 001 ( 23rd)

J Gunner (18th) Shakir (19th) Davars ( 14th)

Dan Kit ( Champion) Sid (15th) Khadi (13th)

D E F

Sue (3rd) Okobino (16th) Declan (4th)

Edu (7th) Buchi (12th) Dotash (22nd)

Me (11th) Dunchirado (5th) Easy Guys (20th)

Sagie ( 17th) SJ (10th) lykmatt (8th)

Round of 16

(1) Second Group A Vs Second In B

(2) Winner of Group A vs Second in C

(3) Winner of Group C VS Third Place D/E/F

(4) Winner Of B Vs Third Place A/D/E/F

(5)Second Group D vs Second Group E

(6) -Winner of F Vs ThirPlaceABC

(7)-Winner of D vs Second Group F

(8) – Winner of E Vs Third Place A/B/C/D

Quarter Finals

Match 1- 1 vs 2

Match 2- 3 vs 4

Match 3- 5 vs 6

Match 4- 7 vs 8

Semi Finals

Winner of Match 1 vs Winner Of Match 2

Winner Of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4

Final- Trophy and Shirt

Good Luck Peeps