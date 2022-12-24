The Emirates home crowd will help Arsenal keep up winning run against West Ham

Since the awful atmosphere that pervaded the Emirates a few years ago, Mikel Arteta has done a great job in repairing the broken relationship between the Arsenal fans and the team, and the crowd sound like they are right behind the team from even before the game starts nowadays.

The Arsenal defender Rob Holding has been at the club for six years now and has seen more changes than most of the players (excepting Xhaka maybe!) and he has been very impressed with the home crowd’s incredible support.

Rob also thinks that the Gunners appearance on the All Or Nothing series helped to bridge the gap with the fans, and also thinks that this new relatonship has been a great help in turning the ground into Fortress Emirates. Holding told Arsenal.com: “There has been a massive connection with the supporters over the past year and a half.

“The Amazon documentary we did last year helped with that I’m sure. It gave us some good publicity, and there’s a lot of positivity and energy around the place. You can see that in our performances and results, especially at home……”

Rob was then asked how he thought the recent atmosphere compared with his previous five seasons… “When I first joined we had some great moments, big games, late wins or whatever. It’s been wild before. The difference this year is that we are hearing it from the kick-off.

“We can sense everyone being loud and behind us, so yeah it’s the best I’ve known since I’ve been at Arsenal in terms of that, definitely. Things like the Louis Dunford song before the game definitely help. It’s a good song and it rings around in the stadium really loud and it will get bigger and bigger. The supporters are really doing their bit to boost the atmosphere. ”

Arsenal have our first game back after the restart against West Ham back at the Emirates, and is looking for “that buzz” to help the team continue our great winning run. He concluded: “Yeah, I think it will have that same buzz around it. The first game back after the World Cup, for sure, so it’s good that we are at home for that and feel that buzz around the place. It’s down to us to make the most of that.

I am sure that the crowd will be even more enthusiastic on Boxing Day, having not seen the team perform for such a long time.

And afterwards we can all shout: “IT WOZ THE FANS WOT WON IT!”

COYG!

——————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta pre West Ham talks about injuries and Arsenal’s transfer window.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids