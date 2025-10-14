The Emirates Stadium – Almost 20 Years of Arsenal’s Home

The Emirates Stadium has been the home of Arsenal for almost 20 years, since the 2006-07 campaign. This seems an appropriate topic to revisit, with plans now in place to expand its capacity to 70,000 and make it the second-largest stadium in the Premier League once again.

Since the Gunners, under Arsène Wenger, moved from across the road at Highbury, they have won four FA Cups (2014, 2015, 2017, 2020) and five Community Shields (2014, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2023). On top of that, the 13-time English top-flight winners have had four managers during this period: Wenger (1996-2018), Unai Emery (2018-2019), Freddie Ljungberg as interim (2019) and, since December that year, Mikel Arteta.

The North Londoners were forced to construct a new home so they could increase both revenue and attendance from Highbury’s limited capacity of 38,000, which had been reduced in the 1990s after the Taylor Report required all-seater stadiums.

In 1999, the Arsenal board confirmed their plan to build a new ground at Ashburton Grove, allowing the club to compete with the likes of Manchester United, who regularly welcomed over 70,000 spectators to Old Trafford. Within three years, Arsenal were granted planning permission, and in 2004 construction began on what would become one of football’s most recognisable arenas.

Statues and Stadium Legacy

Unlike Highbury, the Emirates is surrounded by statues of Arsenal legends from all eras.

By the bridge entrance near Arsenal tube station stands the statue of a young boy playing football, unveiled in 2014. That boy is Ken Friar, a lifelong servant to Arsenal who began working for the club in 1950. Now 91, he holds the title of Life President after more than 70 years of commitment and passion.

Just like at Highbury, Herbert Chapman – one of the most influential figures in Arsenal’s early success – has a statue at the Emirates. Installed in 2011 near the Clock End, it depicts him gazing thoughtfully at the ground, a tribute to his vision and enduring legacy.

That same year, a monument of legendary captain Tony Adams was erected outside the North Bank Stand. Cast in bronze, it captures his iconic celebration with arms outstretched after scoring in 1998, sealing Arsenal’s first Premier League title under Wenger.

In the south-east corner stands the statue of Thierry Henry, unveiled in 2014. It shows him in his famous knee-slide celebration beside a metallic display featuring every Arsenal team in history.

Finally, in 2023, Arsène Wenger – Arsenal’s longest-serving and most successful manager – was immortalised with a statue outside the North Bank Stand, depicting him holding the Premier League trophy aloft to commemorate his three league titles between 1998 and 2004, including the unforgettable Invincibles season.

At Highbury, fans admired the famous red and white art deco frontage, which the Emirates lacks due to its modern design. Yet the banners adorning the Emirates have left an equally strong impression on supporters and visitors to the Premier League’s fifth-biggest ground.

Artwork, Atmosphere and Achievements

In 2009, Arsenal unveiled the first major artwork at the Emirates: The Spirit of Highbury – a mural featuring every player to have represented the club at the old ground, walking out of the famous tunnel. It served as a heartfelt tribute to the club’s heritage and the never-to-be-forgotten Highbury spirit.

By 2012, the stadium received a new look with the Legends Wrap, huge banners featuring 50 Arsenal icons including Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Tony Adams, all linked arm in arm.

In 2023, Arsenal launched a fresh redesign of the outer artwork, which I was involved with myself the year before. The new banners celebrate the club’s history, culture and community through a series of themed pieces:

We All Follow The Arsenal – celebrating Arsenal’s vast global fanbase.

Remember Who You Are – paying respect to legends such as Herbert Chapman, Arsène Wenger, Ted Drake, Alan Smith, Joe Mercer, Cliff Bastin and Nigel Winterburn.

Victoria Concordia Crescit – the club’s Latin motto, “Victory Through Harmony.”

Invincible – honouring the 2003-04 unbeaten season and the Premier League’s only golden trophy.

Found a Place Where We Belong – marking Arsenal’s deep connection to Islington and North London.

Future Brilliance – representing the next generation of Arsenal stars and future success.

Arsenal’s first ever game at the Emirates was Dennis Bergkamp’s testimonial on 22 July 2006, a 2-1 win for the “Flying Dutchman” against his old club Ajax. The occasion saw legends including Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, David Seaman, Ray Parlour, Lee Dixon, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten feature before 54,000 fans.

The first Premier League match at the new ground followed on 19 August 2006, ending 1-1 against Aston Villa, with Gilberto Silva scoring Arsenal’s equaliser.

Since then, the Gunners have scored more than 1,000 goals at their new home, yet they have not lifted a league title there, finishing runners-up four times (2015-16, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25).

Outside the FA Cup – which Arsenal have won a record 14 times – the Gunners have reached two League Cup finals, losing both (1-2 vs Chelsea in 2007 and 1-2 vs Birmingham City in 2011).

In Europe, they have reached one Europa League final (2019, losing 1-4 to Chelsea) and two Champions League semi-finals (2009 vs Manchester United and 2025 vs Paris Saint-Germain).

As the club looks to the future with stadium expansion plans, fans will hope Arsenal can end what will be a six-year trophy drought by the end of the current 2025–26 campaign at the forever red and white Emirates.

What are your thoughts on the expansion plans and the disruption?

Liam Harding

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…