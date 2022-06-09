The end of an era at Arsenal gives Arteta a golden opportunity

At the beginning of last season, prior to the opening three defeats, hopes were high that Arsenal would have a good season, everything was in their favour, no European football, one game a week, Tottenham in disarray and Man Utd still under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

We had two well known and respected strikers in Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang and Alexandre Lacazette with some very exciting youngsters ready and willing to learn from the two experienced hitmen.

Then it all went wrong and our two strikers simply did not do what we expected. Aubamyang form evaporated and Lacazette couldn’t hit a barn door and worse, Auba was not the sort of presence in the dressing room to set a good example.

Well, both are gone now and this presents Mikel Arteta with a golden opportunity to bring in players to lead the line, both on and off the pitch.

The club will surely know that Eddie Nketiah is not that man, he may be a good squad player but the idea that he could be our main attacker next season is for the birds, he is not and the board need to dig deep and bring in two men that Arteta wants and trusts.

It is now the end of an era, Auba and Laca have been the main two men for quite a few years now and we thank them for their service but it really was never quite good enough.

Arteta and Edu cannot get this wrong, it would be unforgivable if they do and with both Tottenham and Man Utd expected to kick on next season the battle for the top four will be even tighter in the next campaign

There is still a lot of time before the transfer window closes and so there is no rush but the longer it is left the more worrying it will become. Nerves need to be settled and last-minute panic buying needs to be avoided at all costs.

As already stated, this is a golden opportunity for Arteta now, let’s hope that he and Edu get it right and create a front line that will do Arsenal proud.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section