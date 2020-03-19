The EPL season must end by June 30th – but what if it doesn’t?

The suspension of the Premier League and lower Leagues has caused all sorts of problems that can only be solved by making sure the rest of the games are played by the 30th of June, which is the day that most players contracts at Arsenal and all UK clubs are either finished or renewed.

A solution must be found, and there are no shortages of recommendations of how to do it quickly, from playing all the games on the two brand new aircraft carriers that the UK have sitting idol, to having a closed-door super tournament with all games being played and televised one after the other until the final 92 games are up.

The ends of contracts or players that are on loan (like Ceballos, Cedric and Pablo Mari) or are expecting to move clubs at the end of June would certainly not want to play after that date, in case of injury jeapordizing their future plans, and of course the TV companies will not be paying out if the games are not completed as per their multi-million pound contracts.

Even if the games go ahead behind closed doors, there will be issues with refunds to season ticket holders who are locked out, and with a lot of poorer clubs already in trouble this could have ongoing repurcussions, despite the 50 million GBP relief fund already set up by the EFL to help out the worst hit clubs.

So, it is in everyones interest to try and get all these games completed, but is it even going to be even possible? There are rumours that the UK is going to go into complete lockdown from this weekend, which has already happened in most European countries. With the disease not even expected to reach peak levels until May, then when is it even going to safe enough (or legal) for players to freely move about the country.

Could it come to a situation where we have to fit every single game into the space of one month, if everything has even calmed down by the end of May? And how will it affect us if we pass the 30th June deadline without all the games being played?